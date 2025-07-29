Rox Fall 4-1, Look for Split Wednesday

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox infielder Alex Dupuy(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (40-18) fell to the Willmar Stingers (33-27) 4-1 in game one on Tuesday, but look for the split in game two on Wednesday.

Defensively, McGwire Taylor (Tennessee Wesleyan University) recorded five strikeouts in three innings of relief while not allowing a run during his time on the mound.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) drove in a run in the seventh inning with St. Cloud's fifth hit of the day.

St. Cloud held Willmar scoreless for the final five innings and put some pressure on the base paths, including a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) double, but the rally fell short as the Stingers won 4-1.

St. Cloud will play Willmar in game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was McGwire Taylor.

St. Cloud continues the series against the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. The first 400 Fans Receive a Certificate for Free Ice Cream from Jupiter Moon Ice Cream that can be redeemed at the Jupiter Moon stand at the game or at the store, presented by Minnwest Bank. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

