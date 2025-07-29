Rox Fall 4-1, Look for Split Wednesday
July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (40-18) fell to the Willmar Stingers (33-27) 4-1 in game one on Tuesday, but look for the split in game two on Wednesday.
Defensively, McGwire Taylor (Tennessee Wesleyan University) recorded five strikeouts in three innings of relief while not allowing a run during his time on the mound.
Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) drove in a run in the seventh inning with St. Cloud's fifth hit of the day.
St. Cloud held Willmar scoreless for the final five innings and put some pressure on the base paths, including a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) double, but the rally fell short as the Stingers won 4-1.
St. Cloud will play Willmar in game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was McGwire Taylor.
St. Cloud continues the series against the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
