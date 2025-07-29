Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders second baseman Devin Nunez breaks from the box

MEQUON, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped its sixth straight game, its longest losing streak of the 2025 season, as Fond du Lac fell to Lakeshore by four runs after being held to onl y two hits while committing three errors.

After the last off-day of the 2025 Northwoods League regular season, the Dock Spiders came into today's matchup eager to find the win column once more. However, the Dock Spiders started off down 2-0 until they found the scoring column in top of the third. The Dock Spiders tallied their only run off a bases-loaded walk that scored Devin Nunez. From this point, the Dock Spiders offense remained relatively silent as the Chinooks scored three unanswered runs in the last five and a half innings to take down the Dock Spiders.

Defensively the Dock Spiders struggled at key moments- only striking out three Chinooks while giving up nine hits. However, the Dock Spiders pitching rotation succeeded in limiting the amount allowed as they only walked to Chinooks. Additionally, Fond du Lac committed three costly errors early in the ballgame that greatly aided Lakeshore's offense.

Offensively, the Dock Spiders were held to only two hits throughout the course of the game. Devin Nunez tallied the first for the Dock Spiders in the top of the third and Jonathan Fitz while pinch-hitting in the top of the ninth recorded the second for Fond du Lac.

The Dock Spiders will look to rebound from its fourth loss to the Chinooks in the season series as Fond du Lac takes on Lakeshore twice tomorrow night.

The next home game is on July 30th as the Dock Spiders will resume an earlier suspended game against the Chinooks before playing a full nine innings after. The games fall on Baseball & Softball Night where youth baseball and softball teams from the area can enjoy group-rate tickets and a pre-game parade around the field. Wednesday's games also are Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 where fans can enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

