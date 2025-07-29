Rox Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rox Playoff Tickets are on Sale Now! Exciting Rox playoff baseball is back! St. Cloud Rox playoff tickets are on sale now! The first home playoff game will be Sunday, August 10 at 6:35 p.m. or Monday, August 11 at 6:35 p.m. (Based on final seedings with the regular season records).

Purchase tickets or call 320-240-9798.

To learn more visit www.stcloudrox.com.







