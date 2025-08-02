Stingers' Offense Boosts Willmar to Win

August 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (19-13) took the opening game of their series against the St. Cloud Rox (17-12), 12-1.

Liam Bushey reached on an infield single before first baseman Matthew Pena walked to start the first inning. Catcher Sam Hunt drove in one run with a single. Right fielder Joey Craig came up and unloaded for his fifth homerun of the season.

In the top of the fourth, the Rox answered back with one run of their own.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Stingers loaded the bases for designated hitter Armani Guzman, who cleared the bases with a double.

In the bottom of the sixth, Craig singled to lead off the inning. Third basemen Charlie Schau followed up with a single. Shortstop Colton Griffin drove in Craig on an infield fielders choice. Guzman drove in another run with a single. Pena drove in one run of his own with a standup double to extend the Stingers' lead to 12-1.

For the Stingers, Liam Hohenstein went 6.0 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out five.

Armani Guzman went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a double.

Joey Craig went 3-for-4 with three RBIs a home run, and a double.

The Stingers will face off with the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow for the final time at home with first pitch set for 5:05p.m. CT on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.