Madison Mallards Power Past Green Bay Rockers in Series Opener

August 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - Fueled by another big offensive outing, the Madison Mallards (38-23) knocked off the Green Bay Rockers (38-24) 9-4 Saturday night at Warner Park.

The Rockers jumped ahead in the third inning, as Xaige Lancaster (University of Hawaii) scored on a fielder's choice to make it 1-0. The lead was short lived, as Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) hit a two-run double in the bottom half of the inning to put the Mallards ahead 2-1. Later in the inning, Will Johannes (University of Illinois) hit a solo homer to cap a four-run rally.

Madison continued to add on to the lead in the fourth. Justin Gadomski (Illinois Wesleyan University) led off the inning with a solo homer to stretch the lead to 5-1. In the fifth, Johannes drove in another run with an RBI single to give Madison a five-run lead. On the mound, Riley Peterson (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) was sharp, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work.

Johannes drove in his third run of the night in the seventh inning with an RBI single. He finished the night with three runs batted in, as did Hamilton, who tallied four hits. The Rockers added a pair of runs with two outs in the ninth, but the Mallards held on for the victory.

Peterson earned his second win of the season on the mound for the Mallards. Sam Brummund (Cloud City Community College) took the loss for the Rockers. With the win, the Mallards remain two games out of first place in the Great Lakes West division.

The Mallards wrap up the six-game home stand on Sunday afternoon against the Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







