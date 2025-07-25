Traverse City Walks off Kenosha in Opener

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Northwoods League hit leader, Aaron Piasecki, delivered the heartbreaking 2-RBI walkoff single in the 9th to hand Kenosha its 3rd walkoff loss of the season.

Kenosha scored first for the third straight game and did so early. After the fish two Kingfish of the game reached, an Ethan Hindle sac-fly and Nick Williams RBI-groundout gave Kenosha a 2-0 lead.

They would make it 3-0 in the third when Hindle tucked an RBI-single into left field to score Jack Zebig.

Traverse City scored in home-half of the inning. A double steal of home plated Grady Mee. The steal for Mee his 34th of the season, the second most in the entire league.

Logan Borboa got the start for Kenosha and gave the Kingfish a quality start. He went six innings, allowed four hits, just two runs, walked three and struck out four. The second against Borboa came on a Brandon Sanchez sac-fly in the 5th. Borboa's start was just the 9th time a Kenosha starter completed six innings all season.

Kenosha 3-2 lead held into the 8th where Alex Day, who pitched a clean 7th attempted to provide a second clean inning of relief. Isaac Sturgess had other thoughts. He hit a low liner into center that snuck under the glove of Robert Newland in center field and allowed for Sturgess to round the bases for an inside the park home run. It was the first inside the parker Kenosha has allowed all season and it tied the game at 3.

A half inning later Kenosha looked to retake the lead. They loaded the bases with only one out but after Will Matuszak struck out and was unable to drive in Dominic Kibler from third, Traverse City gifted Kenosha a run. On a slow roller from Zebig back to the mound, Pit Spitter pitcher Drew Ferguson spiked the throw and Cade Collins couldn't pick it, however Traverse City would escape the inning without further damage by nailing Kyle Alivo at the plate who tried to score from second on the play.

With a one run lead, Aidan Wirshing handed Blake Sivak the ball. It didn't go the way the fish would've liked. Jacob Kucharczyk led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a sac-bunt. Grady Mee was next, he singled, but Traverse City playing it cautiously held Kucharczyk at third, setting up their best hitter in Aaron Piasecki. On the first strike he saw, Piasecki ended the game by ripping a ball into right center that allowed Mee to score all the way from first and win it for the Pit Spitters.

The win is Traverse City's 12th straight, which is by far the longest win streak of any team this Northwoods League season. They are 16-6 in the second half, meanwhile Kenosha drops to 9-12, six and a half games behind the first place Pit Spitters.

They continue the four-game series Friday in Traverse City. First Pitch 7:05 Eastern time.







