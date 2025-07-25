Rivets Let Lead Slip Away vs Growlers, Finish Road Trip Winless

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Rivets let one slip away to close their road trip.

Searching for a win to avoid a winless road trip, the Rivets (8-15) held the lead on two separate occasions but couldn't hold it as the Growlers (13-9) completed a doubleheader sweep, 12-7. Not much has gone right for the Rivets this week on a frustrating road trip and Friday's finale was no exception.

Just as they did in the first game, the Growlers got on the board first in game two. This time, it came in the first inning - first on an RBI double and then on an unfortunate error that had a chance to end the inning.

But this time around, the Rivets answered back with a crooked number of their own. Gavin Taylor (UNLV) got Rockford on the board by driving in his brother, Collin, on an RBI double in the second. The Rivets kept their foot on the gas from there, scoring four times in the inning in total thanks to an RBI single by Cooper Hinson (Marshall) and a two-run single by Collin Mowry (Louisville).

Gavin Taylor came through again in the third with an RBI single to extend the Rivets' lead to three. At the end of a frustrating offensive week, the Rivets had finally broken out of their slump at the plate.

The Growlers were quick to respond, though, as they ultimately tied the game in the bottom of the third with a three-run inning. They were able to find success of Rivets starting pitcher Aidan Adams (Montreat), scoring five of the lefty in 2.2 innings.

The Rivets took the lead right back in the fourth after back-to-back singles led off the inning. Both runners touched the plate, first on a groundout and then on an RBI single by Drew Girtz (Bethel) to jump back in front in their quest to finally snap their losing skid.

They once again weren't able to hold that lead. Growlers right fielder Isaac Vanderwoude drew the home team within one in the bottom of the fifth and they later tied the game in the inning with a clutch two-out single.

After the Rivets weren't able to push across another in the sixth, the Growlers threatened to deliver a dagger blow by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning. They didn't end up coming through with the dramatic moment fans were hoping for, but they instead slowly - and painfully for the Rivets - took control of the game with a walk, hit by pitch and sacrifice fly. They ultimately capped it off with a two-run single to enter the seventh and final inning with a commanding five-run lead.

The Rivets grounded into a game-ending double play in the seventh and finished off a winless road trip with their seventh consecutive loss. The finale of the trip may have been their best chance at a win all week but unfortunately, the struggles continued for the slumping Rivets.

They'll have a chance to get things back on track this weekend as they finally return home to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Rivets Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







