Big Sticks Shut out Honkers 13-0 en Route to Fourth Straight Win

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (33-22) came into tonight's action against the Rochester Honkers (14-44), trying to continue their second-half home win streak of eight games.

The story of the game was the pitching of Big Sticks, Tyler Weimer (Arkansas State University), who pitched a complete shutout game with a 3.65 ERA, 8 H, 5 K, 1 BB.

Badlands started the game off strong, notching a pair of runs in the bottom of the first with a sacfly RBI from Justin Flannery (Menlo College) and a double steal that saw Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga University) come into score to put the Big Sticks up 2-0

Badlands added three more runs in the bottom of the 4th off an E6, a hit by pitch and a walk to go ahead 5-0.

The Big Sticks would tally another three runs in the bottom of the 5th, thanks to a Connor Sackett (Butler University) two-run homer along with an RBI groundout from Jonas Salk (University of Portland) to take a 8-0 lead.

Badlands added some insurance in the bottom of 8th putting up five more runs with an RBI double from Connor Sackett (Butler University) an RBI single from pinch hitter Jacob Dilley (UNC-Greensboro) and a three run blast from Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) his team leading 11th of the season pushing the Big Sticks to a 13-0 win.

Despite a game where the Honkers were able to produce eight hits, it wasn't enough to solve Tyler Weimer (Arkansas State University), who was the ace in the hole for the Big Sticks, backed by a defense that generated three double plays.

It's another double-digit hit game for Badlands as they ride a four-game win streak and are 9-1 in their last ten heading into the last couple weeks of the season.

Badlands will look to shut out the Honkers once more tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







