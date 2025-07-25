Spitters Extend Winning Streak to 13 in 11-2 Win

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters put together a large Friday night fish fry by finishing off the sweep against the Kenosha Kingfish 11-2 in front of 4,014 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Adam McKelvey's second, nine strikeout outing of the home stand carries the Pit Spitters to their 13th straight win. The win not only extends the Pit Spitters second longest winning streak in franchise history but also makes it the Northwoods League's longest win streak since St. Cloud's 14 game winning streak in 2021.

Kenosha's offense threw the first punch of the game in the top of the first inning with an RBI groundout hit by Nick Williams to give the Fish a 1-0 lead. Following a Grady Mee leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning, Aaron Piasecki singled to center field to become the all-time leader for hits in a single season in franchise history. Isaac Sturgess in the next at-bat drove in Mee to tie the game at 1-1. Hunter Herndon drove in his first run in over a month in the bottom of the fourth inning by grounding into fielder's choice to give the Spitters a 2-1 lead. Later, Jacob Kucharczyk scored on a passed ball to extend their lead to 3-1. The later innings is when the Spitters piled on the runs as they added one on a double hit by Mee before Piasecki drove in another on a groundout to second base to push their lead to 5-1. Jack Zebig and the Fish added another on an RBI groundout to make it 5-2. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning Traverse City put the game out of reach. A pair of RBI base hits from Herndon and Colton Roquemore made it 7-2. Then another back-to-back RBI base hits from Mee and Piasecki brought the score to 9-2. Sturgess capped off the night by driving in two runs on a base hit to center field to bring the game its final score of 11-2.

Traverse City improves their record to 38-19 overall and 17-6 in the second half while Kenosha falls to 23-34 overall and 9-13 in the second half. Adam McKelvey (3-2) threw seven innings where he allowed just two runs on two hits, three walks, and tied his career high in strikeouts with nine. Luke Weber (2-4) was handed his fourth loss of the season after completing six innings allowing two runs on five hits, two walks, and striking out five.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will now face a four-game road trip featuring two stops with the first in Kenosha and the second in Kalamazoo. Their first game will be tomorrow night with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League + App.







