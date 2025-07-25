Offense Revives, Growlers Sweep Doubleheader

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (31-27; 14-9) scored 22 runs across 12 innings of work and swept a double header against the Rockford Rivets (21-35; 8-16) for the third time this summer.

In game one, it was Rocco Bernadina who was the star, pitching a complete seven-inning game, firing in eight strikeouts, and earning the win. "It means a lot for our staff, we're excited to get rolling, get back on this win train, and keep rolling," said Bernadina following the win. The offense in game one was a stark contrast from the previous five games, scoring 10 runs, just three less than the prior five games combined.

The offense was led by Gabe Springer, who went 2-4, with four RBI's, including a big three run bomb in the fourth that cemented a huge Growlers lead. Other stars included JD Crisp, who left the yard for the first time this year in his only at-bat of the game, and KJ White, who reached all three times he came to the plate. The Rivets plated just one run, and it was thanks to Tommy Townsend.

Game two started great for the Growlers, who scored two in the first, but Alex Burden would struggle in his second inning of work, facing nine batters and allowing four two-out runs. A Kalamazoo comeback would tie the game heading into the bottom of the sixth. The inning would open with an our, before 5-9 in the Kalamazoo order would all either reach base, or pick up RBI's, breaking the game wide open. Possibly the biggest at-bat was a full count walk by Isaac Vanderwoude who opened the floodgates. The ninth would see Donny Tober reach back to pick up his fourth save of the summer, and cement a Kalamazoo win.

The second win of the night would mark Cody Piechocki's 350th as the manager of the Growlers, further cementing himself as one of the best in Northwoods League history.

The doubleheader sweep is huge for the Growlers, as the team right down I-94 in Battle Creek split a two-game day, giving Kalamazoo a 1.5 game lead for the second playoff spot. The Growlers will face the Leprechauns on Saturday and Sunday in another split-site set.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.