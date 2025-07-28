Roller-Coaster Game Ends in Growler Loss

July 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (32-29; 15-11) fell to their rival Traverse City Pit Spitters (40-20; 19-7) in a 10-inning thriller that decided the 131 Rivalry Series on Monday night.

The game would open with a high-scoring first inning, with Kalamazoo answering Traverse City's first inning run with two of their own. A scoreless second would lead into the Pit Spitters tying the ballgame at two runs apiece through three innings. Traverse City would take the lead for the first time in the top of the fifth, with Aaron Piasecki bringing home two runs, but Kalamazoo would answer back immediately, with Brodey Acres being the ring-leader.

The fireworks would begin in the top of the six, as leadoff man Adam Broski would head for second, with a close play at the bag. After initially being ruled safe, the call would be overturned, causing a discussion between Traverse City manager Todd Reid and the umpire crew. During the discussion, pitching coach Rocky Mauriello would exit the dugout before being pushed away by Reid. In between innings, Mauriello would come back out of the dugout in the middle of the sixth, and would be ejected.

The Pit Spitters would respond quickly with a run in the top of the seventh, retaking the lead. In the eighth, Kalamazoo would bring in a run off a Jayce Lee single, before stranding runners on first and second to end the inning. In the top of the ninth, Traverse City would spoil Bryce Brassfield's return, with Grady Mee scoring off a Cole Prout double.

The bottom of the ninth would continue the cinematic feel of the game, as Isaac Vanderwoude would reach on a leadoff walk, before advancing to second on a single, third on a stolen base, and home on a Jayce Lee sacrifice fly. Donny Tober would get the call in the tenth, where the inherited runner in Adam Broski would come around to score with the bases loaded on an Aaron Piasecki two-out single that would give Traverse City a 7-6 lead.

KJ White would pinch run for Antonio Perrotta before the Growlers would go down 1-2-3 to Elliot Traver, who would earn the win. With the victory, the Pit Spitters would take the season series, grabbing the 131 Rivalry Series belt in 2025. The loss also moved the Growlers to just 1.0 game ahead in the playoffs, with Battle Creek and Royal Oak, the two teams behind Kalamazoo, playing a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters play their final regular season matchup on Tuesday night at Homer Stryker Field.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.