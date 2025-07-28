Piasecki's Four RBIs Fuel Spitters 40th Win of the Season

July 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - July 28, 2025 - The Traverse City Pit Spitters come from behind to win in extra-innings 7-6 against the Kalamazoo Growlers Monday night in front at Homer Stryker Field.

Aaron Piasecki continued to be the most valuable player in the lineup as he drove in over half of the team's runs with four, along with reaching base via the hit four times. With the win tonight, Traverse City takes the season series against the Growlers.

Back in his hometown, Grady Mee threw the first punch of the game with a leadoff double before he was driven in on an RBI groundout by Jacob Kucharczyk. The Growlers didn't waste any time to get their offense rolling as Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe drove in a pair of runs on a base hit to the outfield to give the Growlers a 2-1 lead at the end of the bottom of the first inning. Piasecki drove in his first run in the top of the third inning with a base hit to left field to tie the game at 2-2. Piasecki was back at it again in the top of the fifth inning as he gave the Spitters their first lead of the game with a bases clearing single to center field to give the Spitters a 4-2 lead. In the bottom half of the frame, Brodey Acres tied the game with a bases clearing single himself to bring the game to 4-4. The top of the seventh looked promising as Piasecki doubled, and Kucharczyk was intentionally walked before Cole Prout grounded into a double play but did allow a run to score to give the Pit Spitters a 5-4 lead. Kalamazoo didn't back down as Rienstra-Kiracofe led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a base hit before Jayce Lee drove him in on a single to right field to make it 5-5. A pair of doubles had the Spitters offense cooking in the top of the ninth as Prout used his double to drive in Grady Mee to give them a 6-5 lead. With things looking bleak for the Growlers, Lee hit a sacrifice flyout to tie the game at 6-6 to force extra-innings. Facing their eighth extra-inning game of the season, Piasecki drove in the go-ahead run on an infield base hit to make it 7-6. Closer Eliott Traver was back out for his second inning of work in the bottom of the 10th and forced a groundout and back-to-back lineouts to end the game.

Traverse City improves to 40-20 and 19-7 in the second half, achieving 40 wins for the first time since 2023. Kalamazoo drops to 32-29 overall and 15-11 in the second half. Eliott Traver (2-0) earned his second win of the season remaining undefeated during the 2025 season. He threw 2.2 innings where he allowed a run on two walks, a hit, and struckout two. Donny Tober (2-3) completed one inning where a run scored on two hits, a walk and he struckout one while being handed his third save of the season.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will conclude their series with the Growlers tomorrow evening before enjoying their final off day of the season. First pitch will be tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 6:35 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







