Spitters Get Back on Track with Offensive Outburst in 16-7 Win

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters respond to snapping their 13-game winning streak in a large way by scoring 16-runs in the series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish Sunday afternoon in front of 2,577 fans at Historic Simmons Field.

Cade Collins drove in nearly half of the team's 16-runs Sunday afternoon, as he notched a career high with six runs batted in, including his third home run of the season that drove in three in the top of the ninth to seal the win for the Spitters.

The Pit Spitters offense did what they do best and began their day by scoring early with the power of small ball. Brandon Sanchez grounded into a fielder's choice to drive in a run before Collins hit a sacrifice flyout to extend their lead to 2-0 over the Kingfish. For the second straight night, Kenosha's offense produced seven runs in the first inning. Their first run of the first came on a wild pitch thrown by Nic Mirabella to cut the Spitters lead down to 2-1. Then, Dominic Kibler cleared the bases with a three-run home run - his second home run of the series - to give the Fish a 4-2 lead. Will Matuszak drove in a run on a base hit before Jacob Kucharczyk missed a flyball that allowed two more runs to score to give the Kingfish a 7-2 lead at the end of the first. After all the offense in the first inning, the Spitters bats went to work; first, Aaron Piasecki drove in two runs on a base hit to left field to pull the Spitters within 7-4. After Sanchez grounded into another fielder's choice that plated a run, Collins drove in two runners to tie the game at 7-7 with a double to right field. Carter Hain capped off the second inning rally with an RBI triple to give Traverse City an 8-7 lead. In his first series back with the team, Cole Prout hit a two-run single to extend the Spitters lead to 10-7. Towards the end of the top of the sixth inning, Prout sacrificed himself by stealing second base, allowing enough time for Collins to score to make it 11-7. An inning later, and Piasecki had hit a sacrifice groundout to allow another runner to score to push their lead to 12-7. For good measure, Kucharczyk drove in a run on a base hit to left field before Collins his a three-run home run to bring the game it's final score of 16-7.

Traverse City gets back to their winning ways by improving their overall record to 39-20 and 18-7 in the second half while Kenosha drops to 24-35 overall and 10-14 in the second half. The Pit Spitters win matches their win total from the 2024 season. Ciaran Caughey (2-0) came in out of the bullpen where he threw 5.2 scoreless innings allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out three. Ethan Engelbrecht (0-1) finished the day with 2.1 innings thrown where he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.

The Pit Spitters will head to their second and final stop on their road trip as they travel to Kalamazoo tomorrow for the start of a two-game series and will also be the final time the team travels to the Growlers for the 2025 regular season. First pitch will be tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 6:35 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







