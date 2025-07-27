Beer Bellies Sweep Red-Hot Woodchucks in Doubleheader

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. (WYATT BAUMEYER) - The Lakeshore Chinooks completed perhaps their most impressive day of baseball of the 2025 season Saturday against a powerful foe in the Wausau Woodchucks.

In a pair of seven-inning games, the Chinooks swept the first-place Woodchucks, winning 3-1 in Game 1 and rallying down 6-3 late in Game 2 on catcher Jack Kleveno's biggest hit of the season.

Trailing 7-5 entering the top of the seventh - Lakeshore was the visiting team in Game 2, as that game was a makeup of a July 23 rainout in Wausau - the Chinooks faced a two-out, bases-empty situation with the hope of a comeback dwindling.

Yet, the Chinooks showed signs of life when second baseman Jack Counsell tripled and designated hitter Broc Parmer reached on a hit-by-pitch. With runners on the corners, left fielder Sam Meidenbauer singled, scoring Counsell and bringing the Chinooks within a single run. A walk by right fielder Dylan Sayles loaded the bases down just a run, and Kleveno due up.

After walking the Woodchucks off on June 19-part of another double header-the Utah catcher lined a double into left-center field, giving the Chinooks an 8-7 lead and eventual victory.

"I was trying to get the next guy up to the plate, and lucky enough, I came through right there," Kleveno said.

The Chinooks' catcher said in big moments like Saturday's, his mindset is to remain calm and focused.

"The calmer I am, the better," Kleveno said. "Before every at-bat, I tell myself [to take a] deep breath."

Despite recording the game-winning hit, Kleveno said he didn't expect to get an at-bat in a high-leverage situation.

"I didn't think I was gonna get another at-bat, luckily, I did," Kleveno said.

What made Saturday's Game 2 winner so special for Kleveno was that his father witnessed it, something Kleveno said was "very cool."

However, despite Kleveno's go-ahead heroics, the Chinooks needed three more outs.

After right-hander Jackson Broden issued a pair of baserunners on a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Lakeshore found itself in a jam with no one out.

Chinooks' Manager Mikel Moreno turned to right-hander Nick Heisl, inheriting a less-than-ideal situation; yet, he slammed the door by striking out a pair of Woodchucks and getting a routine groundout to shortstop Bubba Heidler.

Moreno said he was impressed with his right-hander's ability to escape the jam against the league's top offensive team.

"I was really happy for him, that was a very good job," Moreno said.

Heisl, who pitched 1 and Ã¢..." innings and surrendered five runs against Wausau on July 22, left his previous work in the past and "won" the Chinooks the game; however, the Lakeshore offense overcame a three-run deficit as well.

Moreno said his offense grinded out the game, never giving up despite trailing for much of the evening.

"The offense was way better tonight," Moreno said of his team's offensive output compared to Friday's three-hit effort in Green Bay. "[We] just continue to work hard and refine our craft and get better every day."

Lakeshore completes its season series against Wausau Sunday afternoon at 1:05 CDT, aiming to finish above .500 vs. the Woodchucks at home. As it stands, the Chinooks are 6-2 against Madison and Wausau - two playoff hopeful teams - at Moonlight Graham Field in 2025.







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.