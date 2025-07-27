Huskies & Loggers Split

La Crosse, Wisc. - 4 days after it started, the La Crosse Loggers resumed a game against the Duluth Huskies in the bottom of the 3rd inning where they were already leading 3-0. Just over 1,900 fans originally in attendance for the game as the race for home field advantage continues in the Great Plains East

Game 1

Back on July 23, in the bottom of the 1st, Carson Ohland (GCU) got things started with a 2 RBI single into right field, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. RJ Hamilton (Duke) and Savion Flowers (Kansas) both came in to score on the single. 2 pitches later, John Pearson (LSU) hit a solo home run deep into the night over the left field wall, giving the Loggers a 3-run lead.

In the top of the 4th, Nate Vargas got a run back for Duluth with a solo shot into left field.

Duluth tallied once again in the 5th as George McIntyre's bat stayed scorching hot against the Loggers with an RBI single that scored Noah Furcht. Vargas added another RBI to his total with a single that scored Furcht. Nate Novitske smoked a single into right field that scored Ethan Cole and Jake Downing but Novitske was thrown out at second, testing his luck for a double. This gave Duluth a 5-3 lead headed into the back half of game 1.

Aydin Wright (Central Michigan) led the bottom of the 5th off with a single into right and would come around to score thanks to some small ball from Savion Flowers.

The flood gates opened for Duluth in the 6th with a 7-run inning. Rowan Kelly singled in Elijah Fairchild from second base to start things off. Furcht then hit a single into center field that took a funny hop past a charging Savion Flowers allowing Kelly to score and Furcht to advance to 3rd base. McIntyre hit a sac fly that would score Furcht for the 3rd run of the inning. Tyler Palmer came in to pinch run for Surowiec who was hit in the head with a pitch, but Palmer did not miss a beat as he scored on a Nate Vargas single. Vargas then came in to score on the very next pitch as Downing doubled into center field. Rowan Kelly earned his 2nd hit and his 3rd RBI of the inning with another RBI single, this time scoring Cole and Downing.

The Huskies scored 2 more unearned runs in the 7th on a sac fly from McIntyre and an RBI single from Jake Downing.

La Crosse showed a little bit of life in the bottom half of the inning with a solo homer off the bat of RJ Hamilton.

The Loggers tallied once more in the bottom of the 9th as Savion Flowers came in to score as Eli Small (FAU) grounded into a double play.

Benko earns his first loss of the year and Murray is credited with the win in relief for Duluth.

Game 2

The Loggers rebounded right back in game 2 as they put up 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Jackson Cobb (Georgia Gwinnett) was welcomed back to La Crosse after being a member of the 2023 squad and did not miss a beat as he hit a 2-run homer into right field, scoring RJ Hamilton. Xander McLaurin (Cal Poly) got in on the action with a 2 RBI double, John Pearson and Ethan Edinger (Louisville) both coming around to score. Another new Logger, Kelsen Johnson (Georgia Southwestern) made a bang in his Logger debut with a 2-run shot into right field to cap off the 6-run inning for La Crosse.

Picking up right where they left off, the Lumbermen scored 5 in the bottom half of the second inning. Hamilton came in to score on a wild pitch. Cobb scored his second run of the game as Ethan Edinger reached on an error. Johnson added another RBI to his line as he was hit by a pitch, scoring Roulston (Long Beach St.). Kinzie (Hawaii) was hit by a pitch just 1 ptch later, scoring Edinger. And RJ Hamilton became the 3rd Logger in a row to be hit by pitch as McLaurin came around to score.

In the top of the 3rd, Rowan Kelly hit a single into center field, scoring Guthrie from 2nd base.

Duluth tallied again in the 5th as Noah Furcht came in to score on a wild pitch.

In the bottom half of the 5th, RJ Hamilton came around to score on a double off the bat of Joseph Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett). Quelch then came around to score on a John Pearson single. Quelch's RBI means that all 3 new Loggers making their debut, ended the night with an RBI.

Kedren Kinzie added an insurance run for the Loggers in the 6th inning with an RBI single that scored Ethan Edinger who led the inning off with a double into right field.

Duluth got 2 runs back in the top of the 7th, but it wouldn't be enough in the shortened game to hold off the Loggers who took game 2 of the doubleheader 14-4. Banda (Long Beach St.) earns his second win of the year and Rolison is credited with the loss for Duluth.

La Crosse will finish up the season series against Duluth on the 27th of July with a 5:05 first pitch, gates will open at 4.







