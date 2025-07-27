Woodchucks Get Back on Track with Emphatic Road Win

MEQUON, WI - The Woodchucks entered Sunday's afternoon matchup at Lakeshore looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the summer- and they did so in convincing fashion, regaining their confidence with a dominant performance.

Wausau earned a 19-0 victory against the Chinooks, picking up their largest margin of victory in a game this summer. It's the fourth time Wausau has scored 19 or more runs, and it's the most runs for the Woodchucks in a road game this summer. In addition, Wausau's earned its fourth shutout win of the season, and its first since June 19th, which was also at Lakeshore. In total, it's one of the five largest shutout wins in Northwoods League history.

It was a complete offensive showcase from Wausau. Every single starter in the Woodchucks batting order reached base, with seven of the nine hitters recording a hit. Four different players had multi-hit games, and five different Woodchucks recorded multiple RBIs. Wausau had more extra base hits (6) in the afternoon contest than strikeouts (4).

After a scoreless first inning, the Woodchucks took the lead in the second. Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) drove in the opening run of the game with an RBI double. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) then made it 2-0 when he brought a run in with a groundout. Mazzacano was especially productive today, picking up four RBIs without recording a hit.

Wausau extended their lead in the third when Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) picked up a two-run double, one of his three extra base hits on the day. Soliz finished the day 5-5, the first Woodchuck this season to register five hits in a single game. It was also the second time that Soliz picked up five hits in a game in his Woodchuck career, the other coming July 7, 2024 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

However, the inning that will be remembered most will be the top of the fifth. In that inning, Wausau scored 11 total runs, the most runs in a single inning for the Woodchucks this season, and the third time they've scored 10 or more runs in a frame this summer. They scored all of those runs with two outs in the inning.

The incredible rally started when Mazzacano put a ball in play that scored two runs and made it 6-0. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) took a bases loaded walk, and then Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) followed with a two-RBI single, increasing his total to 47 this summer.

Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) kept the inning alive with a single, and then Max Soliz got back to business. He roped another two-run double to make the score 11-0, and with that hit, he picked up his 100th career RBI in two seasons with the Woodchucks. He now leads the Northwoods League in RBIs this season with 57.

After Soliz, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) blasted a towering three-run home run to stun the crowd in Mequon. It was the sixth home run for Rodriguez this summer, and his first in nearly two weeks. Rodriguez finished with four total RBIs on the day, the most RBIs for him in a game since July 6.

Zach Knowlton put the cherry on top of the inning with another RBI single. When the dust settled, nine consecutive hitters reached to help the Woodchucks rally in the frame, and that helped them have a big 15-0 lead midway through the game.

The Woodchucks would pour on more runs late. In the seventh, four consecutive hitters picked up RBIs, with Rodriguez starting that stretch with a run-scoring single. Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) then followed with an RBI double, which was his third hit of the day, and his second extra base hit.

Later in the inning, Knowlton notched his third RBI single of the afternoon, and Mazzacano earned his fourth RBI of the night with another groundout. That extended Wausau's lead to 19-0, where it would stay for the remainder of the game.

The Woodchucks have now scored ten or more runs in 18 different games this season, with nine of those games coming in the second half. When the Woodchucks hit double digits, they now have a 17-1 record this summer

Wausau's pitching today was excellent, as Grant Parson (Indiana State), Allen Leitner (UW-Parkside) and Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) combined for Wausau's fourth shutout of the season. It's Wausau's first shutout of the second half, and ninth shutout in the Corey Thompson era.

Parson was excellent in his fourth start of the season, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Parson now has 19 strikeouts in his first 18 innings this summer, and has a 1.50 ERA, the lowest among any active starting pitcher for Wausau.

Allen Leitner made his longest appearance of the summer, striking out three hitters in three innings of work. Letiner has not allowed a run in six innings of work with the Woodchucks. Connor Hill faced just four batters in the ninth, and completed the shutout with his scoreless frame on the mound.

The Woodchucks finished the summer with an 8-4 record against Lakeshore, scoring ten or more runs against them in five different games. Wausau will only play three more teams in the rest of the 2025 regular season (Green Bay, Wisconsin Rapids, Fond du Lac).

The Woodchucks are now 38-19, and 17-5 in the second half. Wausau has the best overall record in the Great Lakes West, and the second-best overall record in the Northwoods League. They remain two games ahead of Madison in the second half Great Lakes West standings, with the Mallards holding serve and picking up a win of their own on Sunday afternoon. The Woodchucks have 12 games left in the regular season, while the Mallards have 13 games remaining.

Tomorrow, Wausau will rest and have their final off day of the 2025 season. After that, the Woodchucks will have a game every day for the remainder of the regular season and postseason. That stretch begins on Tuesday, July 29, when Wausau starts a four-game set with the Green Bay Rockers.

The Woodchucks will play two games on the road against Green Bay before hosting them twice to finish the series. Green Bay has a 4-2 record against Wausau this year- the only team to hold a winning record against the Woodchucks this summer.

Wausau's next home game will be on Thursday July 31, when they face Green Bay. That night is Ode to Pickleball night at Athletic Park, and there will be a pickleball paddle giveaway, presented by Festival Foods! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free Woodchucks-themed pickleball paddle, so be sure to come early and score this awesome giveaway in a few days! For more information on the remaining promotions and tickets to games at Athletic Park in the 2025 regular season, visit woodchucks.com.







