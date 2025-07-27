Early Barrage Leads Growlers to 8-3 Victory

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (32-28; 15-10) rode a five-run first and a strong start to a Sunday win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (27-31; 10-12).

Brody Krzysiak faced just three batters in the first before a leadoff Noah Coy quickly turned into two-runs off a Brodey Acres home run that would kickstart the Growlers five-run first inning. Krzysiak would continue to keep the Leprechauns scoreless through three innings, while Kalamazoo would add another run in the third.

The top of the fourth would see a two-out rally, fueled by the bottom of the order, that would allow Royal Oak to cut the deficit to 6-2. Kalamazoo would outscore Royal oak two runs to one before entering Donny Tober in the eighth and ninth where he would throw just 13-pitches while facing just six batters.

The stars for Kalamazoo start with the starter, Krzysiak finished his day with six innings pitched, allowing just two runs and striking out four. The Kalamazoo offense also excelled, with three different batters finding three hits across the afternoon, with every starter but one picking up at least one hit.

The Growlers win proves to be huge as Battle Creek also won on Sunday afternoon in Rockford, which keeps the Growlers at 1.5 games ahead of the Battle Jacks in the overall standings. Kalamazoo has a huge series upcoming against Traverse City on Monday and Tuesday, where the current top two teams in the Great Lakes East will face off for the final time in the regular season.







