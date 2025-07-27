Stingers Take Another against the MoonDogs

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Mankato, MN - The Stingers(32-27) beat the Mankato Moondogs(29-30) on the road 7-2.

Armani Guzman got the Stingers on the board first with a double in the top of the third.

The Stingers scored another in the top of the fourth with a double by Ryker Edwards.

Carter Walsh added on in the top of the fifth with an RBI single.

Willmar got 1 in both the top of the sixth and the top of the seventh. Guzman drove in another in the sixth with his third hit of the game, and Brock Larsen hit a sac fly to deliver another run in the seventh.

Mankato scored 1 in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 5-1 game.

The Stingers grabbed 2 more in the top of the eighth on RBI groundouts by Carter Walsh and Liam Bushey. Mankato knocked in one more in the bottom of the eighth.

Ethan Stade was lights out on the mound for the Stingers, going 6.0 innings with 1 hit allowed and 8 strikeouts.

Armani Guzman reached base 6 times! He went 5-for-5 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and a walk.

Liam Bushey went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles, 2 runs, 1 RBI, and 2 walks.

The Stingers take on the Rox in St. Cloud on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

