Rox Community Foundation Awards $15,000 Worth of Scholarships to Central MN Students

July 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox Community Foundation, in partnership with Wells, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), and NAPA Central, has awarded fifteen (15) $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors across the Central Minnesota area. The students were selected by a panel of judges who carefully reviewed all applications and voted to determine the recipients. The Rox Community Foundation has awarded $86,000 to central MN students through the scholarship program since 2019.

This year saw a record-breaking 285 applications submitted for the Rox Community Foundation Scholarship- 42 more than in 2024- marking the highest number of applicants in the program's history.

Scholarships were awarded across six application categories: Arts, Athletics, Automotive, Disabilities, Education and Volunteerism. Each category highlights the diverse talents, passions and contributions of students throughout the region.

The winners of the $1,000 scholarships are as follows:

Addison Hoglund (St. Michael-Albertville High School), Ainsley Kresha (Little Falls Community High School), Brady Cronen (Hancock Public School), Cole Hofstad (Royalton High School), Evan Stoltman (Elk River High School), Faith Beuning (Albany Area High School), Grant Tylutki (Rocori), Graysin Miller (Paynesville Area High School), Josie Bierbaum (Albany Area High School), Joseph Marlette (St. Cloud Tech High School), Kaylee Walklin (Rocori), Madi Wendlandt (Paynesville Area High School), Mitchell Lipinski (Eden Valley-Watkins High School), Riley Geislinger (Eden Valley-Watkins High School) and Sydney Breimon (Maple Lake High School).

"Every year, the decision gets tougher because the applicants just keep raising the bar," said Rachel Thiesse, Chief Administrator of the Rox Community Foundation. "These students are doing amazing things in the classroom, in their communities and in so many different areas. Supporting them through these scholarships is one of the best parts of what we do with the Rox Community Foundation."

The Rox Community Foundation, alongside its community partners, is proud to support and invest in the future of these outstanding students and looks forward to continuing its mission of giving back to the Central Minnesota community through scholarship opportunities and other impactful initiatives.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2025

Rox Community Foundation Awards $15,000 Worth of Scholarships to Central MN Students - St. Cloud Rox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.