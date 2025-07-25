'Nooks Out-Slugged by Rockers

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - Tied at one in the top of the ninth, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced a moment of crisis against the Green Bay Rockers on Thursday night.

A leadoff infield single followed by a walk put Green Bay runners on first and second with nobody out, creating a game-defining moment for Chinooks' right-hander Michael Sullivan. Yet right-hander managed to induce a pair of outs, setting up runners on second and third with two outs, with the top of the Rockers order and third baseman Eric Jeon due up.

Jeon, who previously homered in the third inning, sat back and sliced a ball down the right field line for an opposite-field, go-ahead three-run home run and the deciding blow in a 4-1 Green Bay victory.

"Sometimes players just have your number," Lakeshore Chinooks' Manager Mikel Moreno said of Jeon's impressive numbers vs. his ball club.

In 31 at-bats, Jeon is hitting .355 with five of his six home runs, including two multi-home run games. Fifteen of Jeon's 24 RBI have also come against Lakeshore, including all four on Thursday.

"Every pitch is important," Moreno said regarding how Tuesday's game came down to two swings.

Despite the late-inning blow, the Chinooks overcame a 1-0 deficit thanks to reliable pitching and timely offense.

After a one-out double by first baseman Grant Gray, his second extra-base hit of the night, the Chinooks found themselves with a golden opportunity to tie the game with Monday's hero, right fielder Jack Counsell, up.

However, a pair of wild pitches by Rockers' right-hander KJ Ward allowed Gray to score the tying run without Counsell taking the bat off his shoulders.

"I was trying to be aggressive and cause havoc," Gray said on how he possibly induced Ward's wildness.

Gray said his goal was to look for a ball in the dirt late in the game to scramble home, and the UCLA product did just that.

Gray showcased his athleticism on Thursday night, a trait that also assisted Chinooks' starting pitcher Logan Grubb.

After a missed catch by Chinooks' second baseman Esteban Garcia on a pickoff throw in the second, Gray saved two runs on a diving stop.

Gray said his goal is always to bounce back and pick up his teammates, as baseball is a game of failure.

"You know that you're gonna fail, so you must clear everything out of your mind very quickly," Gray said of his ability to move on to the next play.

The lefty Grubb further expressed his trust in his defense, showing his appreciation for players like Gray.

"I trust them and I never doubt them," Grubb said. "I know they're gonna make the plays."

In his first start after six appearances out of the bullpen, Grubb tossed five quality innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits.

Grubb credited his success to keeping the same routine as before.

"I got to plan for it and [I] kept the same mentality of how I've been out of the bullpen," Grubb said.

Grubb said Thursday's low-scoring battle was a grind, and he took every at-bat for granted.

"Every pitch, it matters," Grubb said.

Lakeshore heads north to Green Bay for the final time in 2025 on Friday evening, concluding the season series vs. the Rockers at 6:35 CDT.

Mr. Chinook, right-hander Arthur Liebau will start.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.