'Nooks Defeat Mallards Behind Pitching and Counsell

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis. - In need of a streak-breaking performance, Lakeshore Chinooks' left-hander Dominic Monaco delivered Monday evening against the Madison Mallards.

Having not won a game since July 7-Lakeshore beat Madison 6-1 that day-the southpaw ended the Chinooks' nine-game losing skid by throwing four innings of one-run baseball, setting the tone for a 7-2 victory.

"I felt very good," Monaco said

After struggling with his command in his previous two starts, Monaco walked eight over nine innings and said it was his "downfall" in those appearances, the left-hander walked just a single Mallard.

"It was just going out there and dialing in on the zone," Monaco said.

Monaco called Monday's outing a significant improvement and looks to take his momentum into his next start.

"I've got to continue doing the same thing," Monaco said regarding throwing strikes and dominating the strike zone.

Despite allowing a run, Monaco induced soft contact all night, including two perfectly placed singles in the third inning that later led to that single run.

Monaco said he was zoned into the game and didn't let the Mallards' fortune affect him.

"It was unfortunate [the soft contact], but I decided to get back in it and find a way to get outs," Monaco said.

Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno described his lefty's performance as "lights out" and a pivotal reason for the Chinooks' victory.

"They [Madison] didn't hit any hard balls all night," Moreno said of Monaco's dominance.

In addition to Monaco, Moreno said the shutdown effort from the Lakeshore bullpen rounded out one of the team's most impressive victories of the season.

"That might be our best pitching performance," Moreno said.

The relief trio of right-handers Brantley Upshaw, Michael Sullivan and Brandin Crawford allowed a single run and two hits while striking out four Mallards.

With the bullpen slamming the door, the Chinooks' offense had no reason for panic, mainly due to right-fielder Jack Counsell.

Counsell, who played for the Chinooks a season ago, returned to the lineup after the All-Star break and has made his mark on the offense.

The right fielder drove in the Chinooks' first run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, and later singled twice, driving in a pair of runs, including a clutch opposite field single in the fourth.

"I was just trying to attack good pitches early," Counsell said. "I got fastballs early in the count and I tried to do my job."

Counsell said his previous experience in the Northwoods League has made him a lot more comfortable in his second stint with the Chinooks.

"It's pretty easy to settle in," Counsell said.

Counsell finished the day raising his batting average to .333 and collecting three RBI.

As a whole, the Chinooks' offense flipped the script, scoring more runs on fewer hits and walking more.

Moreno said his team adjusted its approach to put the ball in play rather than relying on slugging, something that puts pressure on opposing defenses.

"Let's put the ball in play. Let's put pressure on them. Let's make sure we aren't expanding the strike zone," Moreno said. "Tonight was one of those nights where they executed their job."

Lakeshore begins a two-game series back in Wausau starting Tuesday night at 6:35 CDT against the first-place Woodchucks. Right-hander Diego Garcia will start for the Chinooks.







