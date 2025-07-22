Growlers Offense Fails, Suffer Sweep to Rival Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-25; 12-7) finished their two-game set with the Traverse City Pit Spitters (33-19; 12-6) scoring a combined grand total of just three runs, scoring two in a one-run defeat.

Kalamazoo's offense had been the belle of the ball entering the series, leading the Northwoods League in on-base percentage, runs, and walks. Over the two-game set, the Growlers combined for three runs and just four walks.

After three scoreless innings, Traverse City would score first thanks to a costly error by Noah Coy in the fourth. KJ White would make an error in the fifth that would result in two-runs for the Pit Spitters, who would take a 3-0 lead. Brody Krzysiak, the Growler starter, would exit after five innings, with three unearned runs and 90 pitches. Traverse City's Nic Mirabella would exit after six completely scoreless innings, while striking out eight total Growlers. The bottom of the eighth would see Kalamazoo score their first, and only, runs of the game, with Jayce Lee bringing in an RBI single, and Gabe Springer bringing in a run via sacrifice fly.

Elliot Traver would pick up his seventh save of the summer with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, giving Traverse City the win.

Kalamazoo struggled against the changeup of Mirabella, who punched out eight Growlers. Mirabella's changeup also kept the Growlers on the ground, picking up just one flyout the entire night, with eight of his outs coming on weak infield contact, including a 6-4-3 inning ending double play that was the final play of Mirabella's night.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters aren't over for the summer, with the two teams facing off on July 28th and 29th in Kalamazoo for the final regular season matchups between the two teams. For now, Kalamazoo heads to Royal Oak and then home for a split-site two-game set against the Leprechauns on Tuesday and Wednesday.







