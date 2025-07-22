Robert Newland Calls It a Night in Kenosha After 11

KENOSHA, WI - After 11 innings, Robert Newland called it a night for the Kenosha Kingfish.

Tied at 5 against the Rockford Rivets, Newland had two runners on base to work with-Tyler Horner on third after advancing from second as the default ghostrunner and Jadan Boyce on first after a bunt single.

With two strikes on him, the pinch hitter protected the plate and drove the game-winning single to right, bringing Horner in to be pummeled by his ecstatic teammates.

Despite the eventual win, it was a rough start for the Kingfish.

In the top of the first inning, Rockford wasted no time putting themselves on the board with Harrison Bowman slamming a moonshot two-run homer into the Fishbowl to give the Rivets a two-run lead.

After a handful of back-and-forth innings of nothing, the Fish began their comeback with Will Matuszak ripping a single to right field and eventually stealing second. Jack Zebig then joined his teammate on the bases, taking a walk.

Ethan Hindle took matters into his own hands, sending a sacrifice fly to right field, just deep enough for Matuszak to score and snag a run for Kenosha.

The Rivets managed to add one more run to the board before the Kingfish took the lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Peyton Ryback started the rally by sending a sacrifice fly to right, followed by Hogan Denny stealing home and Matuszak driving in Boyce on a single up the middle.

However, with a Tate Shimao single to center in the top of the seventh, things were back to being tied at 4, forcing extra innings.

The Rivets stayed hot in the top of the tenth, with Bowman sending a sacrifice fly to right to bring in the leading run and put them ahead. Nonetheless, the Fish battled back, tying things back up at the last second with Hindle beating the third out home.

The Kingfish managed to get the sweep against the Rivets with Newland's walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th, taking the win 6-5.







