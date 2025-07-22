Rivets Lose to Kingfish in Extras, Get Swept in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - A heartbreaker in Kenosha for the Rivets.

The Rockford Rivets (8-11) took on the Kenosha Kingfish (9-9) in game two of the series. After getting blown out last night, Rockford came out hot in today's game, hitting a home run in the first. The same as yesterday's game, the bullpen woes continued, leading to a walkoff win for the Kingfish.

For the fourth straight game, the Rivets struck first. After a Tate Shimao (Hawaii) double in the first inning, on came outfielder Harrison Bowman (Central Michigan). He turned on a fastball, launching a no-doubter to left for his second home run in the last four games.

Both teams remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Kenosha got its first run of the game. Two sacrifice flies advanced the Kingfish runner from second all the way to home. The Rivets' lead was cut in half going into the sixth.

After getting experience pinch-hitting and playing right field against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, it was Drew Girtz's (Behtel) time to make his debut on the mound. The left-hander pitched great, holding the Kingfish to just one run over his five innings.

He did have problems walking batters with five getting the free pass. He did give up just two hits and struck out four in the end. A solid debut start for the new Rivets' arm.

It didn't take long for Rockford to regain the two-run lead. Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas) walked and advanced to third from a passed ball and a groundout. John Uchytil (Sonoma State) hit an RBI single to right field, making the score 3-1.

For the second day in a row, the Rivets experienced bullpen woes. After Girtz came out in the sixth inning, Will Paxton (St. Peter's) took his place. Paxton struggled with Kenosha's bats and their baserunning.

The bottom of the sixth saw three Kingfish runs come across home plate. One came from a sacrifice fly, another came from a double steal and the last came from an RBI infield single that saw the baserunner go from second to home. The Rivets fell behind for the first time in the game.

Once again, the Rivets came right back with another run of their own. The top of the seventh saw a leadoff single from Collin Taylor (Los Angeles Valley), with him advancing to second. Shimao came up and hit an RBI single to tie the game up at four apiece.

The eighth and ninth innings were both scoreless. The closest chance to the tie being broken was a double from Collin Mowry (Louisville) that saw Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) thrown out at home plate.

Rockford took the lead in extras by scoring the automatic runner on second. Two sacrifice flies, one from Shimao and the RBI flyout from Bowman, scored Mowry on second.

The Kingfish tied it up themselves in their half of the tenth. They scored not using the automatic runners, as they were thrown out at the plate. A double and an RBI single drew the game at five heading to the eleventh.

The Rivets were unable to score in their half of the eleventh. The Kingfish came up in their half and walked it off from an RBI single. The Rivets get swept by the Kingfish in Kenosha.

The Rivets are still on the road for four games, starting with Traverse City to take on the Pit Spitters.

