Stingers Fall to Larks at Home

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Stingers(29-24) fall to the Bismarck Larks(17-38) at home by a score of 9-5.

The Larks struck in the second inning, scoring 1 before grabbing 2 more in the top of the third.

Landon Franklin answered back with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, but the Larks made it a three-run game again in the fourth.

Bismarck added on to their lead in the top of the 6th with 2 more runs off a triple. 6-1 was the score headed to the bottom of the sixth.

Matthew Pena walked, and Ryan Tayman hit a double to put a couple of men in scoring position for Joey Craig, who hit a 2-run single to make it a 6-3 game.

Bismarck notched five consecutive hits in the 7th to make it 9-3, and neither side scored afterwards.

Ben Bohlmann threw 2.0 innings of scoreless relief with 3 Ks.

Ryan Tayman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

The Stingers are back in action against the Larks at Bill Taunton tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.