Stingers Fall to Larks at Home
July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Stingers(29-24) fall to the Bismarck Larks(17-38) at home by a score of 9-5.
The Larks struck in the second inning, scoring 1 before grabbing 2 more in the top of the third.
Landon Franklin answered back with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, but the Larks made it a three-run game again in the fourth.
Bismarck added on to their lead in the top of the 6th with 2 more runs off a triple. 6-1 was the score headed to the bottom of the sixth.
Matthew Pena walked, and Ryan Tayman hit a double to put a couple of men in scoring position for Joey Craig, who hit a 2-run single to make it a 6-3 game.
Bismarck notched five consecutive hits in the 7th to make it 9-3, and neither side scored afterwards.
Ben Bohlmann threw 2.0 innings of scoreless relief with 3 Ks.
Ryan Tayman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.
The Stingers are back in action against the Larks at Bill Taunton tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+
The Stingers are back in action against the Larks at Bill Taunton tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+
