Rivets Nearly No-Hit in Game Two, Swept by Pit Spitters in Doubleheader

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Rivets nearly found themselves on the wrong side of history on Tuesday.

In game two of Tuesday's doubleheader in Traverse City, the Rivets (8-13) were one out away from being no-hit and ultimately were shut out by the Pit Spitters (14-6) in seven innings, 4-0. Traverse City's Max Hammond was sensational on the mound to completely silence the Rivets' offense, coming so close to shutting them out of the hit column in one of the top pitching performances all season in the Northwoods League.

The Rivets took an early two-run lead in the first matchup, but it was the Pit Spitters who were out in front by two early in this one. The home squad scored a run in each of the first two innings off Rivets starter Brennan Baker (North Florida), although they didn't need a single hit to do so. A first inning passed ball, and a second inning sac fly put the Pit Spitters on top to begin the second game.

Baker was otherwise very good for the Rivets, though, completing 5.1 innings and leaving with just the two runs allowed, one of them earned. Seven total walks bit him, but he allowed just two hits all night. A fifth inning single and a sixth inning double were the only damage done off Baker.

Unfortunately for him, he departed the sixth with two runners on and both came around to score on a dagger two-run single off James Davis Gaston (West Alabama), muddying his line a little despite an overall solid night of work.

Ultimately, the Rivets were completely shut down by Traverse City righty Max Hammond. He delivered a spectacular performance on the mound, one-hitting Rockford in the shortened seven-inning contest while striking out 11 in dominant fashion. It was arguably the best outing by an opposing pitcher against the Rivets all season.

Two walks and two hit by pitches were the only things the Rivets' offense had going for it up until the final inning. Tate Shimao (Hawaii) drew a first inning walk and was also hit by a pitch in the sixth. Collin Mowry (Louisville) was hit by a pitch in the third, while Drew Girtz (Bethel) drew a walk to lead off the fourth. None of the four baserunners advanced past first base.

The Rivets finally broke through and avoided the no-hitter in the seventh despite Hammond retiring the first two Rockford hitters of the frame. With two outs, Lance Mittelman (St. Peter's) kept the game alive with a walk before Kenny Hirschfeld (Lackawanna) ripped a single up the middle to notch the Rivets' first and only hit of the game. Hammond finished off the complete game shutout with a strikeout shortly thereafter.

The loss marks the fourth in a row for the Rivets to begin the road trip and the sixth consecutive defeat this season at the hands of the Pit Spitters. Traverse City continued their red-hot recent stretch, winning their tenth game in a row.

