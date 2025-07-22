Rockers Host Mallards in Crucial Series

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the Great Lakes West is still searching for their second playoff team. With Green Bay already nailing down a spot in the postseason, it is seemingly between Wausau, Madison, and Fond du Lac for the final playoff spot.

The season series is tied at 3-3 with each team snagging a sweep and then one split series. Madison came to town in early June followed by another series in Madison in late June. The Ducks took the first three games and the Rockers took the final three. The last matchup featured one of the most iconic moments of the season for Green Bay as Eli Selga drilled a three-run homer to give the Rockers the lead late in the game.

Cole Linton will toe the slab tonight for Green Bay. His last two appearances have been a struggle as he has a combined eleven earned runs in nine innings pitched. He will look to get back to the form he once was in during that scoreless frame he had in Lakeshore at the start of the half.

For Madison, it'll be Taylor Penn. Penn is another second half acquisition to this Mallards pitching staff that lost so many arms. His last outing against the Dock Spiders was phenomenal. He went five innings, giving up just four hits and no runs. Green Bay will need to continue their recent trend of long at bats and good plate discipline. The Rockers drew 13 walks against the Rafters in their last home game. If they can get consistent traffic on the bases, the left handed bats for Green Bay could do some damage in this one against Penn.

Joe Mennella had a fantastic last appearance at home, going 2-4 with two homeruns and five RBI's. He has demonstrated the ability to utilize the opposite field and play with that short porch in right. Madison will have to be careful in their approach against Mennella.

