Moran Walk-Off Secures 4-3 Win as Express Sweep Loggers

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, Wis. - A three-run Express lead in the ninth inning disappeared quickly and it seemed as though the game may have slipped away from the Trains. Enter JJ Moran.

In a game Eau Claire controlled from first pitch until the final inning, La Crosse came roaring back in its final chance at the plate. A home run, three singles and two walks erased the 3-0 deficit and left the bases loaded for the Loggers with the game tied and only one out. Kenneth Fistler (Alma) worked two huge strikeouts to end the rally. It did not take long for the Express to bounce back though, as Nick Mascaro (Cal State Bakersfield) singled and stole second base to reach scoring position. Moran (Stanford) was the hero for Eau Claire, singling through the right side to score Mascaro for the walk-off hit.

Starting pitcher Dawson Hargrove (Arkansas State) was excellent for the Express, the third consecutive quality start for the team. The Spring Hill, Tenn., native threw six innings and allowed no runs on just two hits while striking out nine batters and walking none. The great outing allowed Eau Claire's offense to build its lead throughout the game.

The Express got on the board in the first inning as Mascaro singled and moved to second on a wild pitch before Dante Vachini (Cal Poly) singled through the left side to score him. Eau Claire continued to threaten with two runners on base but could only push one run across in the frame.

The game moved quickly through the next three innings before the Express got on the board again in the fifth. Cort MacDonald (Stanford) walked to start the inning and moved to second on Mascaro's sacrifice bunt, putting a runner in scoring position. Sam Erickson (Texas A&M) walked two batters later to put two runners on, allowing Eau Claire to attempt a double steal with two outs. The throw down to second base from La Crosse catcher Kanon Sundgren was errant and reached the outfield, allowing MacDonald to score easily to make it 2-0.

Eau Claire added an insurance run an inning later as Jackson Glueck (Pima) smashed a ball to the deepest part of Carson Park in center field to score Jake Busson (Illinois-Chicago) who had reached on a walk. The run put the Express ahead 3-0 as manager Dale Varsho turned to the bullpen in relief of Hargrove.

Lorenzo Atwell (Walters State CC) worked a pair of scoreless innings for Eau Claire to keep the lead as he turned the ball over to Myles Seid (Saint Leo) for the ninth. Seid struggled in his attempt to close out the game, allowing all three of the Loggers' runs before Fistler entered to send the game to the home half.

The win completed a three-game sweep for the Express and moved the Trains to 11-8 in the second half. Eau Claire heads to Waterloo for a pair of games against the Bucks before returning home Thursday against La Crosse once again.







