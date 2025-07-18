Kenosha Outplayed in All Facets in Loss to Kalamazoo

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kingfish drop the first game out of the all-star break to fall back below .500 and three and a half games behind the Great Lakes leader, the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Logan Borboa got the start for the fish, his fourth of the season all coming on the road. Borboa has been one of Kenosha best starters over his first three starts posting a 1.20 ERA over 15 innings. However, tonight was not his night.

In the 3rd is where the trouble started. A pair for the Growlers in each of the 3rd, 4th and 5th against Borboa. The knockout punch was Jayce Lee's 2-run Home Run. Borboa's final line was 5.0 innings pitched, surrendering six runs, only five earned, on four hits.

Kenosha got a couple, one in each of the 6th and 7th respectively. Hogan Denny hit Kenosha's sixth leadoff homer (of any inning) in the 7th, his fourth of the season, but it wouldn't come close to being enough.

Kalamazoo got three insurance runs on a trio of 2-out hits against Kingfish reliever Chris Rooney and sailed to a 9-2 win.

The win is Kalamazoo's 11th in its last 14 games. The Growlers are 11-5 in the 2nd half while Kenosha falls to 7-8. The two play in the finale of the 2-game set tomorrow, Saturday at 6:35 pm eastern time.







