Strong Bullpen Leads Growlers to 9-2 Victory Versus Kingfish

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (28-23; 11-5) rode a strong bullpen and great work from the bottom of the order to a 9-2 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish (21-29; 7-8).

Growler starter Rocco Bernadina and Kingfish starter Logan Borboa kept both offenses in check to start, allowing just one total hit across the first two and a half innings, but two hits and an error would give Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead at the end of the third. The good times would continue into the fourth, with a pair of walks and two out hitting pushed the lead to 4-0. Bernadina would continue his strong day on the bump, allowing Jayce Lee to send a ball deep into left field following a Brodey Acres leadoff walk, giving Kalamazoo a 6-0 lead after the fifth.

The top of the sixth would see Bernadina's day end, with Donny Tober opening up the inning on the bump, but back-to-back singles to open and a Noah Alvarez sacrifice fly would put the Kingfish on the board, where a Hogan Denny leadoff home run off Kael Gahan would give the Kingfish their second run, but a two out rally in the bottom of the seventh would allow Trevor Johnson to bring in two-runs off a double followed by an Isaac Vanderwoude run scoring single that gave Kalamazoo the 9-2 score the game would end with.

The stars for the night were Jayce Lee (3-4, HR, BB) and ultimately the Growlers bullpen, that combined for four innings allowing just two runs and picking up five strikeouts in relief of Rocco Bernadina. With a win, Kalamazoo clinched a season series win versus Kenosha in 2025. The Growlers and Kingfish will conclude their time at Homer Stryker field with the second game of the two game set Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. The game will be available on ESPN+.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.