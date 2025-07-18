Seven Woodchucks Selected in 2025 MLB Draft; One More Signs as Free Agent

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Among the 615 players chosen in this week's 2025 MLB Draft, several spent part of their journey with the Wausau Woodchucks.

Seven total alums from the Wausau Woodchucks were selected in this year's MLB Draft, with another player signing a professional contract with a Major League team. There were players selected in Rounds 3, 10, 13, 15 and 16 that once wore the Woodchucks jersey in either the 2023 or 2024 Northwoods League season.

It's the second time since 2021 that the Woodchucks have had seven or selections in a single MLB draft. The Woodchucks have now had a hand in 20 MLB Draft selections over the past four years, bringing the total number of Wausau alumni to reach the professional ranks to 199.

Here's a recap of each Woodchuck alum selected and the impact they made during their time in Wausau.

RHP Dominick Reid- Chicago Cubs (Round 3, Pick 90)- Reid was the first former Woodchucks to be selected in the 2025 draft after a stellar season at Abeline Christian University. In 2023, the Little Elm, Texas native made 12 appearances for the Woodchucks, most of them in the second half of the season. Reid finished his time in Wausau with a 4.66 ERA in 38.2 innings of work. Reid struck out 39 hitters- including a season high eight against Kokomo- while only walking 13 batters in the Northwoods League. The Woodchucks were the only summer collegiate baseball team that Reid played for in his career, playing a big part in his development into an MLB draft selection.

IF Edian Espinal- Detroit Tigers (Round 10, Pick 309)- One of Wausau's stars from last year's record-breaking team is headed to the big leagues, as Edian Espinal was selected by the Tigers following an excellent summer last year in Wausau. Espinal came to Wausau after two years at Chipola Community College, and was incredibly good in the second half, hitting .350 in 24 games with 2 home runs and 13 RBIs. Espinal finished with a .527 on base percentage and .525 slugging percentage, while also registering five multi-hit games. Espinal's great summer helped him transfer to Division 1 Central Florida, and after hitting an impressive .335 with the Knights, the MLB draft came calling.

IF Brayden Smith- Baltimore Orioles (Round 13, Pick 394)- Another familiar face from the 2024 Woodchucks squad is heading to the big time, as Brayden Smith will travel east to become a part of the Baltimore Orioles. Smith started his career at Iowa Western and came to play in Wausau last year for the first half of the season. He helped the Woodchucks to a 26-8 record- the best in the Northwoods League in the first half- with a .254 batting average, along with a home run and 10 RBIs. Smith finished his time in Wausau with a nine-game hit streak and committed to play Division 1 baseball at Oklahoma State. After making the NCAA Tournament with the Sooners, Smith got the call this week to move up to the pros.

RHP Alex Wallace- Tampa Bay Rays (Round 15, Pick 447)- An experience Wausau made it to the big leagues, as two-year Woodchucks veteran Alex Wallace was one of 15 pitchers selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in this year's draft. As a senior out of high school, Wallace played in the second half of the 2023 season, making five appearances and two starts. He recorded a strikeout in four of his five appearances, and only walked eight total hitters. Wallace applied that experience to two great seasons at McLennan CC, where he had a 2.75 career ERA, while striking out 113 hitters. All of his experience in collegiate baseball, including his time with the Woodchucks, made the difference in him getting chosen as an MLB draft pick.

RHP Seth Clausen- Colorado Rockies (Round 16, Pick 467)- Last year's shutdown closer in Wausau is now an MLB draft pick, as Seth Clausen makes the move up following dominant work in the Northwoods League last summer. Clausen initially came just to help the Woodchucks during the first half, but came back at the end of July and helped the Woodchucks make their final push towards the playoffs in the second half. The hard throwing right-hander finished his time in Wausau with a 5.87 ERA, earning four saves out of the bullpen. Clausen struck out 28 hitters across 12 total appearances, and only allowed two earned runs in his final five appearances. Clausen returned to Minnesota and kept rolling there, striking out 46 hitters and registering three saves for the Golden Gophers. He will look to continue to shut down hitters as moves on to the biggest stage of all.

RHP Alex Breckheimer- St. Louis Cardinals (Round 16, Pick 480) - One 2023 Woodchuck is heading to the Lou, as Alex Breckheimer was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. The New Holstein, WI native was incredibly good across his seven appearances in 2023 with the Woodchucks, sporting a 1.27 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a 3-0 record out of the bullpen. Wausau had a 6-1 record when Breckheimer made an appearance, as he only allowed three earned runs during his entire time in the Northwoods League. After a phenomenal season for Breckheimer at the University of Kansas, he will stay in the Midwest and head one state east to join the Cardinals, representing the Woodchucks the whole way.

RHP Luke Fernandez- Cleveland Guardians (Round 16, Pick 492) - Another player from Wausau's 2023 team became the third Woodchuck alum to be selected in the 16th round of the MLB draft, as Luke Fernandez achieved every baseball player's dream of being drafted by an MLB team. Fernandez pitched for the Woodchucks after his senior year of high school, making four starts across June and July. Fernandez went two or more innings in every appearance and struck out a hitter in six of his eight appearances with Wausau. His time in Wausau set the foundation for an incredibly successful career at Wallace State CC, where he was the 2025 NJCAA Division I Baseball Pitcher of the Year. He now gets the chance to use what he learned in collegiate baseball as he looks to make the jump to the pros.

LHP Adiel Melendez- Atlanta Braves (Free Agent Signing)- Shortly following the 2025 MLB draft, the Atlanta Braves signed a 2024 Northwoods League All-Star to their professional baseball roster, southpaw Adiel Melendez. The Montevallo pitcher goes pro after making a major impact on Wausau's recording-breaking pitching staff last season. He was one of seven Woodchucks named All-Stars, posting a 3.25 ERA over eight starts and recording 40 strikeouts- the fourth-highest total on Wausau's staff. That included a season high 10 strikeouts in Wausau's 2-1 win over Madison on the final day of the first half last year, when Wausau clinched their spot in the Northwoods League playoffs. Melendez made a major impact on the mound in Wausau last year, and now he will hope to do the same in Atlanta.

The Woodchucks would like to congratulate all of the alumni selected in the 2025 MLB draft. The organization thanks them for their hard work and dedication during their time in Wausau and is eagerly looking forward to their respective futures in professional baseball.

As for the 2025 Woodchucks squad, they are currently sitting with a 30-16 record and currently lead the Great Lakes West second half standings with a 9-2 record. The Woodchucks just finished up a four day break due to the All-Star game and will now resume their schedule when they begin a seven-game homestand that could be crucial in their hopes to make the Northwoods League playoffs. That begins when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow, with a 6:35 p.m. start time. Fans can watch all the fun at Athletic Park during the 2025 season by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

Seven Woodchucks Selected in 2025 MLB Draft; One More Signs as Free Agent - Wausau Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.