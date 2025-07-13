Woodchucks' Unbeaten Streak Broken at Wisconsin Rapids

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks tasted defeat for the first time in over a week when they were taken down by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 7-6 at Witter Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Woodchucks, trailing by six runs going into the seventh inning, put together a late rally, scoring the final five runs of the contest. Wausau scored three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at third base, but ultimately couldn't bring that crucial run home.

The loss marks Wausau's first setback since a 6-5 defeat in Green Bay on July 5, snapping a seven-game unbeaten streak. It also ended the Woodchucks' six-game winning streak against the Rafters in the season series.

Once again, the Woodchucks took the lead early, scoring in the very first frame. Northwoods League All-Star selection Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) began the game with a leadoff double, and later scored on a passed ball.

The double gave Malone his 17th extra base hit of the summer and extended his on-base streak to 28 games heading into the All-Star break. Wausau has now scored in the opening inning in five of their last six contests- and in three straight against Wisconsin Rapids.

The Rafters answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to pull in front. Then, they added two more runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to make it 7-1.

Malone put an end to the Rafters run by crushing his ninth home run of the season in the seventh- tying him for the team lead. It was his fourth homer in the last three games, and the long ball made him just the second Woodchuck this season, alongside Max Galvin (Miami), to homer in three straight games.

Wausau fought all the way until the final pitch. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) picked up an infield RBI single to put the tying run on. Then, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) brought two runs in with a two-out RBI single to put the Woodchucks on the cusp of tying the game. Unfortunately for the Woodchucks, their late rally ended there.

Despite the defeat, the Woodchucks are still 13 games above .500 on the season, moving to 30-17 overall. Wausau's now 13-12 on the road this summer, and 6-2 against Wisconsin Rapids overall. They will play the Rafters four more times this season, with three of those games coming at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks are also 9-3 in the second half, still a half game ahead of the first-half champions, Green Bay, in the Great Lakes West standings. Overall, Wausau is just one game behind Green Bay, and if the season finished today, the Woodchucks would clinch the second and final playoff spot.

Wausau is now off for the next four days as the Northwoods League pauses for the All-Star break. However, catcher Max Soliz Jr., pitcher Reece Clapp, and outfielders Noah Malone and Christian Smith-Johnson will represent the Woodchucks in Madison at the All-Star game.

On Tuesday, Soliz and Malone will participate in the Home Run Challenge at Warner Park, with an estimated start time of 7:05 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, all four players will represent the Great Lakes Division in the All-Star Game at Warner Park at 6:35 p.m.

Wausau's first game after the All-Star break is on Friday, July 18, when the Woodchucks play the Lakeshore Chinooks at Athletic Park. That matchup will kick off a seven-game homestand- the longest of the 2025 season for the Woodchucks. Tickets for all Woodchucks home games this summer are available online at woodchcucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.