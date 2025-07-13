Big Sticks Move to Within One Game of the Stingers in the Great Plains West with a 9-2 Win
July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Badlands Big Sticks (26-21) came into last night's game looking to win back-to-back games against the Willmar Stingers (27-20) and take the head-to-head series.
On the mound for Badlands was right-hander Jack Spring who produced a solid outting with five innings recording a 3.27 ERA giving up 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.
It was Badlands who got off to a hot start, scoring seven runs in the first two innings tallying ten hits, which were all singles, to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Getting the nod on the diamond for the Stingers was freshman right-hander Adam Urban who only lasted two innings with a 5.22 ERA, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K.
The Stingers added a run in the top of the 4th and 6th but it wouldn't be enough as Badlands would hold on to the 9-2 victory and move within one game of the Stingers for second place in the Great Plains West Division trying to secure the second playoff spot.
Badlands will look to move ahead of the Stingers tonight in the standings with a win. First pitch set for 4:35 p.m. MDT at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ball Park.
