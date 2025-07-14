Big Sticks with a Ninth Inning Comeback for the Ages, Walk It off 7-6 over Willmar

The Badlands Big Sticks (27-21) entered tonight's ball game with a chance to grab sole possession of second place in the Great Plains West Division with a win over the Willmar Stinger (27-21).

It was the Stingers who got on the board first in the top of the 2nd, scoring two runs off of a walk and a hit by pitch to take a 2-0 lead.

Getting the start on the mound for Badlands was sophomore right-hander Collin Maloney (Arkansas State University), who pitched four innings with a 7.50 ERA, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.

The game remained 2-0 for Willmar until the bottom of the 6th when Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) cut the lead to one with a solo home run to right field with the Big Sticks trailing 2-1.

On the diamond for Willmar was sophomore right-hander Porter Buursema, who collected three innings of work with a 0.41 ERA, 1 H, 3 K, 3 BB.

Willmar's offense exploded in the top of the 7th with two two-run homers from Matthew Pena and Jameson Martin to put the Stingers in front 6-1.

Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico) would come into score off of an E2 in the bottom of the 7th to cut the Stingers' lead to 6-2.

Things all came down to the bottom of the 9th for Badlands in a game where, up until the 9th inning, the team was only able to generate three hits.

The Big Sticks had clutch swings of the bat from Connor Massinimi (East Texas Baptist University), driving in an RBI single, and Rene Galvan (UT Rio Grande Valley) with a three-RBI double to tie the game 6-6 heading into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, it was Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico) playing hero for Badlands, notching a walkoff RBI single to help the Big Sticks sweep Willmar 7-6 in an all-time comeback win.

Badlands will now have some much-needed time off for the all-star break before heading back into action starting Friday night. For a series on the road against the Bismarck Larks, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







