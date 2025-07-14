Rockers Announce 2025 Playoff Ticket Offerings

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After winning the first half title for the Great Lakes West sub-division, the Rockers guaranteed themselves a home playoff game for the 2025 Northwoods League postseason. The postseason begins on August 10th and runs through August 15th.

The Rockers will play anywhere from one up to four games at Capital Credit Union Park, pending on the final winning percentage of the playoff teams at the conclusion of the season along with initial postseason series results. Starting today, fans can purchase either single game tickets or a Playoff Pass that would guarantee a total of four games (either 4 playoff games, or a combination of playoff games and 2026 regular season tickets including Opening Day).

"We are excited for playoff baseball to return to Capital Credit Union Park," said Rockers Vice President & GM John Fanta. "We've had incredible support from the community throughout the season and hope to provide an exciting atmosphere for our players and fans as we pursue a second Northwoods League Championship."

The Rockers are offering special playoff ticket pricing. Playoff prices will be as follows (plus tax):

Rodac Suite: $60 (minimum 8 people. Includes unlimited food through the 5th inning and beverages through the 8th inning) TDS Club: $35 (Includes unlimited food through the 5th inning and 3 drink tabs for beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda or bottled water). Bud Light Party Patio: $25 (Includes unlimited food through the 5th inning and unlimited beer, hard seltzer, soda and bottled water through the 7th inning). Home Plate Box, Outfield Box and Drink Rails seats: $9.20

If fans want to lock-in their seats for all four potential playoff games, they can purchase a Playoff Pass for $36. This pass will guarantee four tickets to Rockers games. If they play less than four home playoff games, fans will be able to attend 2026 Opening Day and/or May & June games until the tickets are utilized.

To purchase tickets to one of the all-inclusive areas or Playoff Pass, please call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 or stop by in person. Tickets to the first home playoff game can be purchased.

Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.