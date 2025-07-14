Shimao Selected to 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, Replacing Tarini

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rivets infielder Tate Shimao was selected to the Northwoods League All-Star Game, replacing Reece Tarini to represent the Great Lakes Division.

Shimao leads Rivets batters in average (.358) with hitters over 50 at-bats. He also leads Rivets' batters in hits (39), runs (29) and OPS (.974). When it comes to power, he has five doubles, one triple and two home runs this season.

The University of Hawaii right-handed hitter has been with the Rivets since the beginning of the season. He's been used all over the field, playing each infield position as well as being used in the outfield. He's second on the Rivets with 20 double plays.

The Honolulu native's last series saw him go 5-11 (.455 AVG), with a home run, double, three RBIs, five walks and four runs scored.

After committing to Cal Poly and playing there, Shimao transferred to his hometown, the University of Hawaii. Injuries plagued his first year, but now, playing in Rockford, he's an All-Star.

"I'm hoping he could hit every inning," Head Coach Chase Brewster said in June. "We need more guys to be like Shimao in college baseball. Want to work, show up early, stay late, work hard, let the results speak for themselves."

Shimao was the only Rivet selected for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.







