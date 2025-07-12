Rivets Allow 27 Runs, Suffer Ugly Loss in First Game of Doubleheader vs Growlers

ROCKFORD, Ill. - It was an ugly start to Saturday's doubleheader for the Rivets.

In the first of two seven-inning contests between the Rivets (5-8) and the Kalamazoo Growlers (9-4) - the rescheduled game from June 4's postponed meeting between the two - the road Growlers imposed their will from the very beginning, coming away with a record-breaking 27-9 victory to begin the evening. The Rivets' pitching staff just could not hold the Growlers off the basepaths whatsoever and the game was out of reach very early, ultimately growing into a franchise-record offensive output for Kalamazoo.

The Growlers got to work immeditately on offense, loading the bases with nobody out in the first inning off Rivets starter Aidan Vanrider (Texas A&M-Texarkana), who was making his season debut. The big righty ultimately allowed three runs to cross on a sacrifice fly and two-run single before being pulled after recording just one out and the bases still loaded.

Lance Mittelman (St. Peter's) entered on the mound for Rockford and got a huge strikeout, ultimately coming a pitch away from getting things under control, but the Growlers turned it into a first inning avalanche with a bases loaded walk and a three-run, bases-clearing double down the right field line.

In total, 11 Growler hitters came to the plate to start the game and seven scored, allowing the visitors to storm out to a commanding lead before the Rivets stepped to the plate for the first time.

The pitching struggles didn't slow down for the Rivets the next time out, surrendering five more runs thanks in large part to some more wildness. The Growlers drew seven walks and were hit by two pitches in their first two innings at the plate, pairing that with five hits to exit the top of the second with a 12-run lead.

George Gouriotis (Edgewood) got the next call for the Rivets on the bump and finally settled things down with a quick 1-2-3 third inning. He nearly matched it in the fourth, but the Growlers used a wind-aided double to tack on their thirteenth run.

Things continued snowballing for the Rivets in the fifth as Kalazmazoo brought four more runs across. Growlers first baseman Antonio Perottta belted a three-run home run to right field followed soon by an RBI triple.

The Rivets finally found some offense in their half of the fifth, stringing three consecutive baserunners together to lead off the inning - two of which scored on an RBI double by Conner Cunningham (Murray State) and an RBI single by Tate Shimao (Hawaii).

But the Growlers just kept the onslaught coming with a six-run sixth to reach 23 runs. Four hits, including another home run, put the icing on the cake on an absolutely nightmarish pitching performance for the home squad.

The Rivets finally put a big inning of their own together in the sixth, taking advantage of some Growler control issues to score seven runs. The biggest swing came from Harrison Bowman (Troy), who ripped a two-run double off the left field wall that was feet away from being a grand slam. Gavin Taylor (UNLV) added an RBI single as well.

In the seventh, the Growlers broke a franchise record, reaching 27 runs after a four-run frame which is the most they've ever scored in a single game. The mark is also by far the most runs the Rivets have allowed in a game this season, capping off a nightmarish performance by Rockford on the mound.

In what's been a frustrating stretch for the Rivets - now losers of seven of their last eight games - this one was undoubtedly the ugliest showing yet. The good news for them? They've got a chance to wipe the slate clean quite fast with game two of a doubleheader still to be played before the night is through.

The Rivets and Growlers are set to do battle again 30 minutes after the conclusion of this game in the second leg of Saturday's doubleheader. They will then wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. before the Northwoods League's All-Star break.

