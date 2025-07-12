Stingers Lose on the Road in Dickinson

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (27-20) fall to the Badlands Big Sticks (26-21) on the road by a score of 9-2.

Badlands got started early, scoring 3 in the first inning and 4 in the second to jump to a 7-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Stingers notched their first run when Liam Bushey doubled and Max Buettenback drove him in with an RBI groundout.

The Stingers didn't get back on the board until the sixth when Buettenback struck again with his first long ball of the season.

The Big Sticks scored a run in both the bottom half of the seventh and the eighth, and the Stingers could not answer back.

Liam Hohenstein came on in relief of Adam Urban and pitched 3.0 innings of scoreless relief with 4 strikeouts.

Armani Guzman went 4-for-5 with a double

Max Buettenback went 1-for-4 and drove in both runs for the Stingers

The Stingers face the Big Sticks tomorrow in Dickinson for the final game before the All-Star break, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

