Red-Hot Rockers Head to Lakeshore Looking for Fifth Straight Win
July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - Coming off a sweep of Wisconsin Rapids and riding a four-game win streak, the Green Bay Rockers (8-5, 30-16) return to action Saturday evening in Mequon for a two-game weekend set against the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-8, 21-28). First pitch from Moonlight Graham Field is set for 6:35 p.m., marking the Rockers' final series before the Northwoods League All-Star Break.
Green Bay took care of business Friday in a doubleheader sweep over the Rafters. In Game 1, the Rockers resumed a suspended contest already leading 5-0. They wasted no time extending it- JP Peltier roped his first hit in a Rockers uniform, a two-RBI double that helped build an 8-0 cushion. The Rafters chipped away, but Green Bay's offense didn't slow down, padding the lead with insurance runs to take the opener, 12-8.
Game 2 saw Eli Selga continue his breakout season with a two-run homer in the second inning, sparking a seven-run outburst. Though rain once again plagued play at Witter Field, the game went official after five complete innings, awarding the Rockers a 7-1 victory. The sweep keeps Green Bay in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division heading into the weekend.
On the mound tonight for the Rockers is right-hander Cole Linton. Linton enters the matchup with a 1-1 record and a 5.14 ERA over seven innings pitched. He'll look to find his rhythm early and give Green Bay quality innings against a Chinooks squad that, despite its sub-.500 record, showed resilience in its rain-shortened contest Friday.
Lakeshore's Friday night matchup against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders was shaping up to be a dramatic finish before weather intervened. Tied 4-4 after six innings, the game was suspended due to heavy rain. Despite recording just three hits, the Chinooks manufactured runs with patience at the plate, drawing six walks- including a clutch, bases-loaded free pass by Danny Inzunza that tied the game. Speedster Cade Sears followed with a grounder that led to an error, allowing the equalizing run to score.
Tonight's game kicks off a two-game set that will wrap up Sunday afternoon. With the All-Star break looming, both teams are looking to end the first half on a high note- especially Green Bay, which seeks to continue its dominance and head into the break with momentum firmly on its side.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers catcher Brayden Buchanan
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2025
- Red-Hot Rockers Head to Lakeshore Looking for Fifth Straight Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Break Their Six-Game Losing Streak with a 12-3 vs Willmar on the Last Game of the Road Trip - Badlands Big Sticks
- Kingfish Navigate Poor Weather Conditions to Beat Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks and Dock Spiders to Finish Suspended Game July 30 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.