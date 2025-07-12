Red-Hot Rockers Head to Lakeshore Looking for Fifth Straight Win

July 12, 2025

Green Bay Rockers catcher Brayden Buchanan

MEQUON, Wis. - Coming off a sweep of Wisconsin Rapids and riding a four-game win streak, the Green Bay Rockers (8-5, 30-16) return to action Saturday evening in Mequon for a two-game weekend set against the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-8, 21-28). First pitch from Moonlight Graham Field is set for 6:35 p.m., marking the Rockers' final series before the Northwoods League All-Star Break.

Green Bay took care of business Friday in a doubleheader sweep over the Rafters. In Game 1, the Rockers resumed a suspended contest already leading 5-0. They wasted no time extending it- JP Peltier roped his first hit in a Rockers uniform, a two-RBI double that helped build an 8-0 cushion. The Rafters chipped away, but Green Bay's offense didn't slow down, padding the lead with insurance runs to take the opener, 12-8.

Game 2 saw Eli Selga continue his breakout season with a two-run homer in the second inning, sparking a seven-run outburst. Though rain once again plagued play at Witter Field, the game went official after five complete innings, awarding the Rockers a 7-1 victory. The sweep keeps Green Bay in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division heading into the weekend.

On the mound tonight for the Rockers is right-hander Cole Linton. Linton enters the matchup with a 1-1 record and a 5.14 ERA over seven innings pitched. He'll look to find his rhythm early and give Green Bay quality innings against a Chinooks squad that, despite its sub-.500 record, showed resilience in its rain-shortened contest Friday.

Lakeshore's Friday night matchup against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders was shaping up to be a dramatic finish before weather intervened. Tied 4-4 after six innings, the game was suspended due to heavy rain. Despite recording just three hits, the Chinooks manufactured runs with patience at the plate, drawing six walks- including a clutch, bases-loaded free pass by Danny Inzunza that tied the game. Speedster Cade Sears followed with a grounder that led to an error, allowing the equalizing run to score.

Tonight's game kicks off a two-game set that will wrap up Sunday afternoon. With the All-Star break looming, both teams are looking to end the first half on a high note- especially Green Bay, which seeks to continue its dominance and head into the break with momentum firmly on its side.

