Seven Northwoods League Alums Selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. -- The Northwoods League has several alumni shine in Minor League Baseball every season, with certain players earning a nomination to participate in the prestigious MLB All-Star Futures Game which will take place on July 12 at 4:00 pm Eastern from Truist Park in Atlanta. The game will air on the MLB Network.

The game serves as a first look into the imminent stars of MLB, with past Northwoods League players like Drake Baldwin (Kenosha 2020, Madison 2021), Chandler Simpson (Fond du Lac 2021), Kyle Teel (Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021), Brooks Lee (Willmar 2020), Kyle Manzardo (Willmar 2020), Spencer Schwellenbach (Traverse City 2020) and Victor Scott (Fond du Lac 2020, 2021) participating in the last two editions of the Futures Game. The 2025 class features seven Northwoods League alums that were selected to play in this year's premiere Minor League showcase.

SS JJ Wetherholt - St. Louis Cardinals - Madison Mallards 2022

There may not be a Minor League prospect's stock rising at a hotter pace than JJ Wetherholt's at the moment. The former 1st round pick made it look incredibly easy during his time in Double-A Springfield, owning a clean .300 batting average, smashing seven Homeruns and 34 RBI, stealing 14 bags and walked (44) more times than he struck out (40). After dominating the Double-A circuit, the former Mallard was promoted to Triple-A Memphis right before the All-Star Break. Wetherholt has continued to shoot up MLB's prospect rankings since being drafted 7th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. Wetherholt is recognized as the number 19 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball and the number 1 prospect in the St. Louis farm system.

OF CJ Kayfus - Cleveland Guardians - Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021

One of the most reliable and productive bats in all of Minor League baseball, Kayfus has flown up the ranks of the Cleveland minor league system, comfortably landing within MLB's Top 100 prospects list at number 75 overall. The former Woodchuck began his 2025 campaign in Double-A Akron, registering an impressive .364 batting average and 24 hits in just 18 games. After his stellar month of April, the former 3rd round pick was quickly promoted to Triple-A Columbus. Since getting settled in Triple-A, Kayfus has continued to excel within the Guardians organization, hitting .290 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 11 Doubles. Kayfus ranks as the 5th best prospect in the Guardians system and is a surefire candidate to join the big-league club later this season.

1B Charlie Condon - Colorado Rockies - St. Cloud Rox 2022

After ending his collegiate career with a Golden Spikes Award and selected 3rd overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Charlie Condon is starting to live up to every bit of the hype in 2025. Battling a fractured wrist during his first taste of the minor leagues last season, the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star returned to his natural form and proceeded to tear the cover off the ball in High-A Spokane. Condon hit .312 with 43 hits over 35 games and Colorado saw enough. The Rockies' number 1 prospect received the call up to Double-A Hartford for his impressive start to 2025 and is continuing to progress through the ranks of the Colorado farm system at a rapid pace. The former Rox star is recognized as the number 23 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball.

SS Brice Matthews - Houston Astros - St. Cloud Rox 2021, 2022

Since being drafted in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Brice Matthews has ascended into a star within the Astros organization. The former Northwoods League All-Star and two-time Major League Dreams Showcase participant shined in Triple-A Sugar Land with a .283 batting average, 10 Home Runs and 39 RBI, while stealing an impressive 25 bases. On May 10th, the Rox infielder hit for the cycle, which was the second in Sugar Land's franchise history. Matthews ranked in the Top 10 in Triples, Stolen Bases, Walks and On-Base Percentage throughout the entire Pacific Coast League. Matthews's impressive speed and power combo has anointed him as the number 1 prospect in the Astros farm system and 98th ranked prospect in all Minor League Baseball. As of Friday, July 11th Matthews was called up to join the Astros to make his Major League debut and will no longer be participating in the game.

3B LuJames Groover - Arizona Diamondbacks - Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021

A fast-rising power hitter moving up the ranks of the Diamondbacks system, LuJames has been one of the most feared hitters in the entire Texas League playing for Double-A Amarillo. The former Woodchucks 2nd round pick, Groover is Top 10 amongst the entire Texas League in hits (91), batting average (.312), home runs (10), slugging percentage (.489) and OPS (.855). The former Woodchucks standout has been recognized as the number 10 prospect in the Arizona organization.

RHP George Klassen - Los Angeles Angels - Lakeshore Chinooks 2022

Klassen has accumulated quite a reputation in the Angels organizations since being traded from the Phillies last season. The flamethrowing right-hander struck out 135 batters in 93 innings pitched in 2024 and has continued that trend this season. Klassen has punched out 66 batters across 52.2 innings on the mound for Double-A Rocket City, averaging over 11 strikeouts per 9 innings. The former Chinook and 2022 Major League Dreams Showcase participant is recognized as the number 3 prospect in the Angels organization according to MLB.com.

LHP Hayden Harris - Atlanta Braves - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2021

From an undrafted free agent into Minor League stardom, Hayden Harris has enjoyed an incredible start to his 2025 season. The former Rafter left-hander has dazzled on the mound within the Braves system allowing just three earned runs across 32.1 innings pitched. Beginning the season in Double-A Columbus, Harris was simply dominant, owning a 4-0 record and an eye-popping 0.79 ERA across 22.2 innings pitched, where he struck out 37 batters. He was quickly promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett and has not slowed down at all, giving up one earned run across 9.2 innings. Harris is seen as the number 29 prospect in the Braves farm system and is another candidate to make his MLB debut this season.







