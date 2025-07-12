The MoonDogs Take the Loss in 10
July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs lose a tight ball game in the 10th to close out the homestand.
Tonight's starter for Mankato was Caleb Koskie (Indiana). Koskie threw a scoreless 6 innings, allowing just 5 hits and striking out 5 batters.
The MoonDogs struck first, scoring two in the 5th on an RBI double from Brandon Vlcko (MNSU - Mankato).
St. Cloud would go on to score 3 in the 7th inning of work, and take the win tonight 5-4 through 10 innings.
They are heading to Joe Faber Field tomorrow to take on the Rox.
