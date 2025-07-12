Ross 5 RBI Performance Powers Larks' 8-3 Win Over Hot Tots

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Larks fell into an early hole against the Minot Hot Tots Saturday evening. Blake Cavill crushed a two-run home run off of Larks starting pitcher Lake Hagen to give the Hot Tots a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning.

Grant Ross had the response for the Larks, hitting a line-drive three run home run down the right field line. Ricardo Aponte would drive in a run on a double in the 2nd inning, and Ross would drive in two more runs on a base hit to center field. Ross drove in five runs in the game. "It felt really good," said Ross. "I've had some up and downs early on this season. I've had a lot of hard hit outs. It felt good to finally get some hits and help the team score some runs."

Hagen was brilliant for the Larks after stumbling in the first inning. He would not allow another run and would go on to pitch seven innings. Parker Aten would finish up the final two innings of the game on the mound for the Larks.

"We just keep picking away," said Larks manager Mark Weidemaier. "We've come from behind, and did so twice in one game in Rochester. These guys no it's possible, you just have to play nine innings and see what happens."

The Larks are now 5-6 in the Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry Series against the Minot Hot Tots. Tomorrow's matchup between the Hot Tots and the Larks is the final game between these two teams in 2025. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CST at Corbett Field in Minot, North Dakota.

