Ross 5 RBI Performance Powers Larks' 8-3 Win Over Hot Tots
July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
The Larks fell into an early hole against the Minot Hot Tots Saturday evening. Blake Cavill crushed a two-run home run off of Larks starting pitcher Lake Hagen to give the Hot Tots a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning.
Grant Ross had the response for the Larks, hitting a line-drive three run home run down the right field line. Ricardo Aponte would drive in a run on a double in the 2nd inning, and Ross would drive in two more runs on a base hit to center field. Ross drove in five runs in the game. "It felt really good," said Ross. "I've had some up and downs early on this season. I've had a lot of hard hit outs. It felt good to finally get some hits and help the team score some runs."
Hagen was brilliant for the Larks after stumbling in the first inning. He would not allow another run and would go on to pitch seven innings. Parker Aten would finish up the final two innings of the game on the mound for the Larks.
"We just keep picking away," said Larks manager Mark Weidemaier. "We've come from behind, and did so twice in one game in Rochester. These guys no it's possible, you just have to play nine innings and see what happens."
The Larks are now 5-6 in the Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry Series against the Minot Hot Tots. Tomorrow's matchup between the Hot Tots and the Larks is the final game between these two teams in 2025. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CST at Corbett Field in Minot, North Dakota.
by Evan Epstein
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2025
- Ross 5 RBI Performance Powers Larks' 8-3 Win Over Hot Tots - Bismarck Larks
- The MoonDogs Take the Loss in 10 - Mankato MoonDogs
- The Rivets Fall to Growlers, Swept in Doubleheader - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Lose on the Road in Dickinson - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Defeat Mankato, 5-4, in Tenth Inning Ahead of Home Matchup on Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Strike Gold in the Seventh Inning During 11-9 Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Pull Away Late to Win 30th Game of Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Split with Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Take Game One Over Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Roll in Saturday Night Victory over La Crosse - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards Split Doubleheader With Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Allow 27 Runs, Suffer Ugly Loss in First Game of Doubleheader vs Growlers - Rockford Rivets
- From Palm Trees to Cornfields: Tate Shimao Finds his Game in Rockford - Rockford Rivets
- Seven Northwoods League Alums Selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game - Northwoods
- Red-Hot Rockers Head to Lakeshore Looking for Fifth Straight Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Break Their Six-Game Losing Streak with a 12-3 vs Willmar on the Last Game of the Road Trip - Badlands Big Sticks
- Kingfish Navigate Poor Weather Conditions to Beat Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks and Dock Spiders to Finish Suspended Game July 30 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.