Hot Tots Hold off Larks Late Surge in 8-4 Win

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Minot Hot Tots defeated the Bismarck Larks 8-4 in the final game of the regular season on Monday night.

Henry Allen stepped to the plate in the top of the first with a runner on first, and launched a pitch over the left field wall. It was Allen's ninth home run of the season, which leads the Northwoods League. "It feels good," said Allen. "But we're just halfway through the year, it doesn't mean anything right now. I'm just trying to keep it up through the whole year."

Matt Toomey would come home to score after hitting a triple, and the Hot Tots would make their lead 4-0 with a run in the 3rd. Kahler Key got the start for the Hot Tots, and went five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. "He's comfortable here," said Hot Tots manager Brian Lewis. Key had previously thrown seven innings, giving up just one run on two hits against the Larks at Municipal Ballpark. "He struggled with his command a little bit, gave up some walks, but he was able to work around it."

The Larks would battle back in the bottom of the 7th, bringing in three runs on three hits, a pair of walks, and a hit batter. However, Pavlos Piperakis would leave the bases loaded and the Hot Tots' lead was 7-3 after seven innings. Piperakis gave up one run in the 8th, and would hold the Larks off the board in the 9th inning.

The Hot Tots finish the first half of the season at 10-26, and the Larks are one game better, at 11-25. The Larks end the first half in fifth place in the Great Plains West Division, and the Hot Tots end the first half in sixth place.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.