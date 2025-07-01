Badlands Earns First Shutout Win of the Season at Home Beating La Crosse 11-0

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks and La Crosse Loggers both had great quality pitching through the first six innings.

Dylan Kerbow (Texas St) started his first game on the mound going 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K, and 2 BB. Adam Wade (Alvin CC) threw a scoreless inning in the 6th only allowing one hit.

Seth Broadwell (Kaskaskia CC) pitched a scoreless 7th inning allowing two walks and got two punchouts. Braylen Timmins (Texas St) threw the last two innings allowing 1 H, 1 BB, and 5 K.

Troy Berg (Augustana University) and Zach Gingrich (Texas St) in their last game of the summer both finished with multi-hit games.

Chayton Fischer (UTRGV) finishes his on base streak for the summer in all 20 games he played in. Seven out of the nine hitters in the starting lineup picked up a hit tonight totalling to ten hits for the Big Sticks.

The game was scoreless through the first five frames. But the bottom of the 6th inning is when the scoring got started and the Big Sticks put up a four spot.

Quade Peters came up with the bases loaded and one out and grounded into a fielder's choice to bring the first run home. An error on La Crosse on a ground ball to second base got two more runs on the board and a passed ball by the catcher allowed the 4th run to score.

Big Sticks put up a seven spot in the bottom of the 8th inning starting with a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) RBI single. Fischer doubled that brought home two more runs and Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) with an RBI single as well.

The rest of the runs were scored on errors. La Crosse had four errors on the evening while the Big Sticks played clean defense.

Badlands travel on the road to face the Mankato Moondogs for a two game series starting tomorrow night with first pitch set for 5:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.