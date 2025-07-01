Madison Mallards Explode in Eighth Inning to Beat Battle Creek Battle Jacks
July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Battle Creek, MI - The Madison Mallards (20-15) rallied late to defeat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (20-16) 9-3 in the opening game of the second half on Tuesday night.
The Mallards grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Battle Jacks responded in the fourth. Ryker Galaska (UNC-Wilmington) drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 1-1, before AJ Carter (University of Northern Colorado) lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Battle Jacks ahead 2-1. Ty Tomlinson (George Mason University) then added an RBI groundout, extending the lead to 3-1.
The score remained unchanged until the eighth inning, when the Mallards' offense erupted. Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI double, followed by Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) who delivered a two-run single to give the Mallards a 5-3 lead. Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) and Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) each added RBI hits, capping a seven-run inning and pushing the score to 8-3.
Mitch Namie (New Mexico State University) hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to make it 9-3, and the Mallards went on to win by that score. Taylor Penn (Western Kentucky University) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Hudson Normand (Centralia College) was charged with the loss for the Battle Jacks.
The Mallards and Battle Jacks are set to meet again on Wednesday night in Battle Creek, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 5:35 p.m.
