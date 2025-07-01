Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (19-15) dropped both games of a doubleheader on Monday night against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-22).

Game 1

The Mallards struck first in the top of the opening inning with an RBI single from Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) for a 1-0 lead. The Rafters quickly countered in the bottom half, as Madden Ocko (Fordham University) drove in two runs with a single to put Wisconsin Rapids up 2-1. The Rafters then tacked on two more runs in the third to extend their lead to 4-1.

Facing a 7-4 deficit in the fifth, the Mallards roared back as Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) and Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) each homered to even the score. Madison then grabbed a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning when Mikey Bell launched a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rafters tied things up at 9-9 thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles by Noah Ruiz (Biola University) and Pat Costin (Indiana University). Hiroto Kobayashi (Lewis-Clark State College) followed with a three-run double to give Wisconsin Rapids a 12-9 advantage, and they maintained that lead to secure the victory.

Anthony Mateo (Alabama A&M University) earned his second win of the season on the mound for the Rafters. Joe Husak (University of Iowa) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Tony Torres (Southeastern Louisiana University) picked up the save.

Game 2

The Rafters opened the scoring in the second inning of game two, seizing a 1-0 lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from J.J. Garcia (El Paso Community College). The Mallards answered in the fourth, with Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) lifting a sac fly to drive in Bell and knot the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Garcia stepped up again and launched a solo home run to give Wisconsin Rapids a 2-1 advantage. The Rafters extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Costin drove in another run with an RBI double.

The Mallards were unable to generate any offense over the final three innings, and the Rafters held on to win. Alejandro Morales (Cal State LA) earned his first win of the season on the mound for the Rafters, while Merritt Jay (Harding University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Kameron Douglas (Alabama State University) picked up the save.

The Mallards will head to Battle Creek to face the Battle Jacks on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 5:35 p.m.







