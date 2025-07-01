MoonDogs Suffer Doubleheader Sweep Monday

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Game 1: The MoonDogs drop Game 1 of their second doubleheader, 5-4.

Tyler Foster (UC Irvine) was your MoonDog starter today. Foster would pitch for a total of 4.1 innings of work, facing a total of 21 batters.

The Stingers would start the game hot, scoring 2 runs in both the first and third innings of work.

They would extend their lead quickly in the bottom of the fifth, scoring another run, and leaving their score at 5.

The MoonDogs would not start scoring until the top of the fourth, when Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara) would score from a Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) RBI single.

The relief arm for Game 1 was Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College). Tijerina would put in 1.2 innings of work on the mound, with 2 strikeouts, through 6 batters.

The MoonDogs would stay competitive through the sixth inning, when they scored 3 runs. Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) would hit an RBI single, scoring Sean Griggs (University of Alabama). Two MoonDogs would come home on a Stingers error, Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) and Koskie, making the MoonDogs' final score 4.

The MoonDogs would end Game 1, 5-4 Stingers.

Game 2: The MoonDogs let the Stingers take Day 2's doubleheader, winning Game 2 15-2.

Game 2's starter for the MoonDogs was Alex Thomas (Butler University). He would record 1 strikeout through 6 batters.

Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) was the first reliever out of the bullpen. Crews would pitch for 2.2 innings of work, with 3 strikeouts.

The Stingers took off in the first inning and never looked back, as their final score was 15.

The MoonDogs would score 1 in the top of the third, when Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) would score on a Stingers error.

We would look to the bullpen and bring in Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC). Norris would put in work for 1 inning, having 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs brought Luke Harrington (Angelina CC) to finish out the game on the bump.

Harrington would finish 2 innings of work and have 1 strikeout.

One more run would be brought in for the MoonDogs at the top of the seventh with Griggs scoring on a wild pitch.

The MoonDogs would go down in today's doubleheader, 15-2.







