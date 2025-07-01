Rodriguez's Second Game-Winning Hit Lifts Chucks to Walk-Off Win

July 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - On June 29, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) got his first walk-off hit with the Woodchucks on an infield RBI single in a comeback win over Kenosha. Two days later, he had the same chance to win the game, this time against the defending Northwoods League champions.

With two outs and a 2-2 count in the bottom of the ninth, Wausau's first baseman came up clutch again. He ripped a line drive into right-center field, which scored Max Galvin (Miami) from second base, as the Woodchucks beat the Growlers 7-6. It was the first and only lead Wausau had on the night, and it sealed the team's third consecutive win.

The hit capped off Rodriguez's amazing night at the plate. He finished 4-5 with a home run, 2 RBIs, and two runs scored, becoming just the second Woodchuck this season to finish with a four-hit game. It was the second time Rodriguez picked up four hits in a game in his Northwoods League career, and it helped him extend his hit streak with the Woodchucks to nine games.

The Woodchucks picked up their second win over the Growlers in 2025 with the win and got their third walk-off win of the season at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks continue a stretch of tight games, with Wausau's last six contests being decided by a combined eight runs.

Kalamazoo got the party started, causing chaos with multiple small ball plays on offense that led to four unearned runs in the top of the second inning. It's the most runs any team has scored in a single inning on the Woodchucks at Athletic Park this year.

But that didn't faze Wausau one bit. Rodriguez got the first run back with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, his second home run with the Woodchucks Then, Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) hit his third home run of the season in the fourth, a blast over the wall in left-center field to make the score 4-2. The Woodchucks have now hit five home runs in their last four games at Athletic Park.

Wausau scored another run when Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College) picked up his 17th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. That cut Kalamazoo's led to one, but the Growlers would temporarily stretch their advantage out with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth that made it 6-3.

The Woodchucks would come back to tie the game in the bottom half with three runs. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) started the inning with his fifth RBI of the year on a base hit, and Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) earned an RBI as well after running out a potential double play, which made the score 6-5.

Then, Max Galvin tied the game with a strong RBI single of his own to tie the score at six. Galvin reached three times in his first ever game against Kalamazoo and scored the winning run in the ninth on Rodriguez's game-winning single.

Once again, Wausau's bullpen arms played a huge part in giving the Woodchucks an opportunity at the late win. Richie LaCien (Lawrence/Transfer Portal) tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball, getting out of multiple jams. It was LaCien's first appearance in his second season with the Woodchucks, after playing ten games for Wausau in 2023.

Landon Sexton (USC Upstate/Transfer Portal) shut down the Growlers for the second time this season. He pitched the final two innings for the Woodchucks and earned his fifth win of the season after not allowing a run. Sexton is one of only four pitchers in the entire Northwoods League this season to record five wins.

The Woodchucks are now 22-14 overall, and 12-5 at Athletic Park this season. It marks just the third time this season Wausau has won when trailing after five innings. The team also moves to 7-5 in one-run games this season, and is now 7-4 against Great Lakes East opponents.

The Woodchucks started the second half in the win column, joining Madison, Fond du Lac, and Green Bay as teams in the Great Lakes West that were victorious tonight. Wausau now sits eight games over .500 - their best mark of the season.

The Woodchucks will look for a two-game sweep over Kalamazoo in their final game of their six-game homestand tomorrow, which begins at 6:35 p.m. The Woodchucks can secure a winning record in the homestand with a victory, with the game being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

There is also another big game to come this week. This Friday, the Woodchucks will host the Madison Mallards on the Fourth of July at 6:05 p.m., followed by a postgame fireworks show. Fans can catch all the action at Athletic Park this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.