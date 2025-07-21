Woodchucks Score 21 Again, Sweep Dock Spiders for Fourth Straight Win

WAUSAU, WI - Monday afternoon's battle between Wausau and Fond du Lac at Athletic Park will be remembered for one thing: offense.

The Woodchucks and Dock Spiders combined for 32 total runs as Wausau won their 12th straight home game by a final score of 21-11. The combined run total is the second-most in a single game in Woodchucks history- a nd one of only a handful in Northwoods League history where both teams combined for 30 runs.

In addition, the Woodchucks are now the only team in the Northwoods League to score 20 or more runs in three separate games. Two of those games have come at home against Fond du Lac. They also scored 21 runs in a rain-shortened game against Wisconsin Rapids back in Mid-June.

The scoring was slow to start. Wausau scored the opening run in the second when Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) crossed the plate on a wild pitch, but Fond du Lac tied the score up in the next frame.

Then, the Woodchucks bats got hot in the third. Wausau scored seven runs in the inning on five hits, marking the third time in the last four games where the Woodchucks have scored six or more runs in a single inning. Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) put the Woodchucks back in front with an RBI single. It was the start of a busy day for him at the plate, as he went 4-7 with 5 RBIs, joining Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) as the only two players to drive in five runs in a single game.

The inning continued with more offense, as Soliz brought in two runs with an RBI single. Rodriguez followed him with his second hit of the day, an RBI single that made it 5-1. Soliz would score on a wild pitch, and then, with two outs, Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) broke the inning open with a two-run single that gave the Woodchucks a seven-run lead. Berkland was one of three players to reach five different times in the win.

Fond du Lac scored a run in the top of the fourth, but Wausau stretched their lead out in the bottom half. Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) connected with back-to-back solo home runs to start the inning. Schlotterback hit his fifth home run in the process, while Soliz's long ball moved him to second place among all Northwoods League players with 12 homers this summer.

Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) gave the Woodchucks a double-digit lead later in the frame with a two-run single. Malone reached all five times he came to the plate, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 32 games.

Wausau added on in the sixth. Smith-Johnson registered an RBI single, and Max Soliz Jr. picked up his fourth RBI of the game on a bases loaded walk. Then, in the seventh, Smith-Johnson came up with bases loaded and two outs and had a big swing. A double down the right field line cleared the bases and added three more runs to Wausau's tally, and the score was 17-2. It's the first bases-clearing hit for the Woodchucks this season.

Then, the Woodchucks capped it off in the eighth by scoring four more runs to break the 20-run mark. For the second time in the game, Wausau got back-to-back home runs, as Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) hit a three-run home run for his first long ball of the season, and Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) followed him with a solo shot, his second home run in as many games. The four home runs hit by the Woodchucks today is tied for the most in a single game this season.

On the pitching end, Wausau got a great start from Grant Parson (Indiana State). The sophomore earned his first win of the campaign by going six innings, striking out five, and only allowing two runs. It's the 14th different quality start by Wausau pitching this season, and the third quality start for the Woodchucks in the last four games.

In addition, Allen Leitner (UW-Parkside) made his debut as a Woodchuck, throwing a scoreless frame in the seventh inning. And, while the Dock Spiders did score five runs in the eighth and four in the ninth to make the game interesting late, Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) came out of the bullpen and retired all three hitters he faced to seal Wausau's 21st win at Athletic Park this season.

The Woodchucks are now 34-17, and have won 10 of their last 12 games. They also have a 13-3 record in the second half and currently lead Madison and Green Bay by three games each in the Great Lakes West standings, with both of those teams still to play tonight. The Woodchucks can make the playoffs if they win the second half in that division.

Today's win also confirmed that Wausau will finish their week-long homestand with a winning record. The Woodchucks still have three games left in that stretch and are currently chasing the franchise record of 17 consecutive home wins, which was set in 2012. Wausau won't face Fond du Lac again until August.

The Woodchucks now get set to host Lakeshore over the next two days, as the Chinooks will come to Athletic Park for the second time in this homestand. Wausau beat Lakeshore on Friday and Saturday, outscoring the Chinooks 18-8. If the Woodchucks win tomorrow, they can secure the season series outright over Lakeshore. That game will begin at 6:35 p.m., with Wausau native Sam Nitzke (Angelina College/UT-Tyler) named as the probable starting pitcher.

