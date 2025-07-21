Unearned Runs Play Difference Maker in Madison

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wis.- The Chinooks dropped their ninth game in a row in Madison on Sunday, losing a back-and-forth contest with the Mallards 9-7.

Despite allowing nine runs, only five were earned. Chinooks manager Mikel Moreno is unbothered, and feels positive about the outcome

"When you give up nine runs and four of them are unearned, that's a good day of summer ball," he said.

All three of Lakeshore's pitchers were effective and threw solid stuff at Warner Park.

"They were competitive all day," Moreno said. "We didn't have too many walks...we were competitive in the zone all day."

The trio of Nate Ciemny, Tyler Andrews and Ryan Richter combined to strike out seven and walk only five batters.

Ciemny got the start and while seven of Madison's runs were scored off the UW-Parkside sophomore, only three were earned. He did give up a three-run home run to Mallards first baseman MJ Sweeney, which just barely cleared the short wall in right field.

Moreno was again, not worried, as in any other ball park, Sweeney's fly ball wouldn't leave the yard.

"That's a routine fly out in our park."

Andrews did allow six hits, but limited the damage and escaped some tricky spots in his 2.0 innings pitched. Richter was excellent, allowing just two base runners in 2.1 hitless innings of work.

Offensively, the Chinooks were also productive. Despite falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, they plated six unanswered runs. Jack Counsell got the scoring started with a 2-RBI single to left field. He finished the game 2-for-3.

The hottest 'Nooks bat of the night was Cade Sears, who went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Sears, who used his speed to beat out two infield hits, also stole three bases. He's a valuable piece to have.

"He's super talented," Moreno said about the Central Iowa CC freshman. "He's doing a good job."

The Chinooks would score their final run on what Moreno dubbed "the most exciting play in baseball."

With Grant Gray standing on second base with one out, Broc Parmer smoked a fly ball to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field. Gray tagged up, and got the green light from Moreno to go home. He did (after kicking into second gear), and despite the throw beating him to the plate, Gray eluded the tag with a nifty slide to complete Parmer's SAC fly.

"He probably could've scored standing up if he hadn't been going half-speed the first five or six steps," Moreno joked, with Gray well within earshot. "It wasn't until he saw me looking at him like, 'let's go' that he sped up."

"He knows I'm right," Moreno said, looking directly at the UCLA redshirt freshman, who grinned and gave a nod of approval.

While the results haven't been there for the Chinooks, they continue to enjoy themselves as the season trudges on. For the first time since before the All-Star break, they'll be back at Moonlight Graham Field on Monday night at 6:35 p.m. looking to avenge Sunday afternoon's loss to the Mallards.







